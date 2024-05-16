Rgnt Motorcycles, Clean Motion And Siemens Pop-up Shop In Sweden

RGNT Motorcycles displays their limited editions line up together with other Swedish brands Clean Motion and Siemens in Kungsbacka, Sweden.

This spring RGNT Motorcycles present a line up of limited editions of the Scrambler series and Classic custom racer models at their latest pop-up store in Kungsbacka (close to Gothenburg), Sweden.

‘Kungsbacka, Sweden is where our journey started in 2018. We have always been serious about keeping things local. For this reason we use steel frames and wheels from Habo, casted aluminium battery boxes from Reftele, hand painted metal tanks from Trollhättan and our leather seats are from Tärnsjö’ says Jonathan Åström, CEO of RGNT Motorcycles.

At the same venue Clean Motion displays their latest vehicle: EVIG. The EVIG is optimized for last-mile deliveries in urban environments and able to carry anything from pallets and packages to post and food. For things that need to be moved in cities, with minimal impact. And also Siemens eMobility presents their charging infrastructure that is smart, efficient and innovative − and which makes mobility more sustainable ultimately.

No. 1 Classic SE

An ode to classic design – from the days when machines were built to last.

Hand-built, without taking shortcuts or compromising on the good stuff. Premium components, groundbreaking tech and hand-crafted details add up to an exclusive, state-of-the-art motorbike.

No. 1 Scrambler SE

Holding true to the original 1950’s style, it’s built to swiftly, safely and silently steer you through whatever the world throws at you. In our Scrambler form and function play a tie-game. The winner is the rider, enjoying forward-looking style, design and tech in a ﬁrst-in-class package.

About RGNT Motorcycles

Founded in 2019 in Sweden, we aim high. Wildly ambitious, yet underpinned by a strong vision and in-depth know-how, we plan to silence boulevards, backroads and beaches globally by quickly expanding in a fast-growing bike-tech market. In shaping our electric future, we honour the great design achievements of the past. Our passion for iconic motorbike design drives us to put high-end, timeless quality left, right and centre in all our designs. Simply look at our bikes to see what we mean. Bound to disrupt the motorbike realm, our designs are high-quality, timeless and packed with game changing innovation. Our quickly expanding family of motorbikes currently consists of the Classic and the Scrambler.