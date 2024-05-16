Triumph 400 Tail Tidy from Pyramid

Smarten up the rear view of Triumph’s new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X

Always quick off the mark with practical accessories for the latest bikes, Pyramid have added a Tail Tidy for the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X to their catalogue.

Both the Speed and Scrambler strike an almost perfect balance of retro and modern style, with one unfortunate omission: the large, unsightly, plastic hanger for the number plate and rear indicators.

Pyramid’s Tail Tidy is made in the UK from high quality carbon steel, so it already looks better and is much more durable than the standard part. It’s powder coated in black to resist corrosion and blend in with the bike’s finish.

Much more compact than the original, it almost disappears behind the number plate and indicators, shortening the bike’s outline and making the swooping tail section the focal point.

Quick and easy to mount, it’s supplied with everything needed to fit and doesn’t require any modifications to the Street or Scrambler’s tail section. It comes complete with a rear reflector and LED number plate light, for full compliance with UK law.

Versions for both models retail at £94.99 including VAT.

See it at pyramidmoto.co.uk