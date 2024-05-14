Zero Motorcycles UK National Dealer Demo Days Return for 2024

Zero Motorcycles UK is delighted to announce the return of their National Dealer Demo Days for 2024.

After the successes of 2023, this highly anticipated event offers riders across the UK the opportunity to experience the exhilaration and ease of riding a Zero 100% electric motorcycle first hand.

The National Dealer Days are planned for May, June, and July, and are scheduled to take place on the following:

Saturday 25 th May

May Saturday 22 nd to Sunday 23rd June

to Sunday 23rd June Saturday 27th to Sunday 28th July

During the National Dealer Demo Days, Zero Motorcycles UK dealerships will have a range of demo models available for test rides. From sleek street bikes to versatile adventure models, riders can explore the high-end performance and cutting-edge technology that Zero electric motorcycles offer.

Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager at Zero, said: “We love our National Dealer Days. They give us such a good opportunity to not only engage with our loyal customers, but also showcase the joys of riding electric to those who haven’t yet made the leap. We have some fantastic models available for everybody to enjoy, whether it be our full-scale SR/S or DSR/X, right to our FX and FXE which you can ride just with a CBT. There’s a Zero for everyone, and our National Dealer Days are a great opportunity to showcase our versatility.

“There’s a great opportunity for customers to engage with our knowledgeable staff and learn more about electric vehicles (EV) and the Zero Motorcycles brand. With misinformation circulating about EV technology, these events provide an invaluable opportunity for riders to get accurate information and discover the benefits of embracing electric mobility.”

To ensure a seamless experience, riders are encouraged to pre-book demo ride slots with their nearest participating dealer. For more information and to reserve a spot, please visit the events page on the Zero Motorcycles UK website at https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/events-home

