Streetfighter V2: Ducati Performance accessories to enhance design and performance

The Streetfighter V2 is a motorcycle with a unique character, capable of winning over enthusiasts thanks to the balance between sportiness and fun achieved through a reinterpretation of Ducati’s “Fight Formula”.

The technical base inherited from the Panigale V2, combined with the high and wide handlebars, define a naked sports bike that is fast and intuitive to handle, as well as capable of adrenaline-pumping performance even between the kerbs of a circuit.

Its numbers speak for themselves: 178 kg of dry weight, combined with 153 hp expressed by the 955 cc Superquadro engine and kept under control by a benchmark electronic package in the category. To experience first-hand its exhilarating performances, one can reserve a test ride.

To further underline the dual soul, sporty and elegant, of this motorbike, the Ducati Performance catalogue offers an extensive selection of accessories that owners can draw on according to their preferences. There are components developed to further refine the sporty and track nature of the Streetfighter V2, as well as accessories aimed at making the look of the bike even more exclusive.

Ducati by Rizoma machined from solid design

For those who think that details make all the difference, customisation can start with a targeted selection of billet aluminium components, capable of enhancing and sharpening the design of the Streetfighter V2. These are accessories developed in collaboration with Rizoma, characterised by unmistakable Ducati design and maximum manufacturing care.

The rear-view mirrors (96880531AA and 96880541AA) give a touch of exclusivity to the control deck with their aerodynamic design and 3D processing, while ensuring excellent rear visibility thanks to the high-quality mirror and the solidity of the aluminium structure.*

The great attention to design is also found in the fluid reservoirs for the front brake (96180581AA) and clutch (96180511AA), with the inspection porthole transformed from a purely technical element to a refined styling element, thanks to its wave shape which extends over the entire lateral surface.* Likewise, the front brake (96180761AA) and clutch (96180771AA) levers are designed to improve appearance and functionality, thanks to the adjustment of the distance from the handlebars and greater grip. Not only that: the holes at the ends lighten the component, while the joint reduces the possibility of breakage in the event of a collision.

To complete the customisation, you can choose between the handlebar counterweights (97380861AA) and the brake lever protection (96180521A). The former offer protection to the handlebars in case of a fall, the latter prevents accidental activation of the front brake, protecting the lever from contact with other road users or other riders on the track. The latter, to be mounted with the appropriate set of adapters (96180671A), is supplied with a matching left counterweight, so as to guarantee maximum stability and perfect aesthetic balance.

The fusion between aesthetic and protective functions is found in the fork slider (97382021AB), to be mounted on the front wheel axle to protect it in the event of a slide, as well as to enhance the look of the front end.

The fuel cap (97780051BA) is a detail with a purely racing style, but designed to be used every day even on the road. In fact, eliminating the lock does not compromise safety thanks to the anti-tampering system with which it is equipped, supplied with a special key which reproduces the shape of the Ducati shield. Furthermore, the high quality anodisation with which it is finished guarantees that the colour is maintained over time despite contact with petrol.

Finally, to embellish the Superquadro twin-cylinder, an oil filler cap (97380871AA) is available, which, like all the accessories described so far, is also made of billet aluminium.

The lightness of carbon

The high quality of the Ducati by Rizoma components is perfectly combined with the lightness of carbon fibre, chosen to reduce weight and give a racing look to numerous elements of the Streetfighter V2.

The set of carbon wings (96981341AA) is certainly one of the accessories with the greatest impact among those available for the super naked V2 Ducati. In fact, they combine the lightness of the composite material with aerodynamic efficiency and an exclusive, very precious appearance. They have a shape specially designed in the wind tunnel to improve the stability of the bike at high speeds, increasing the effectiveness of the Streetfighter V2 in circuit use.

The carbon license plate holder (97381162CA) completes the evolution of the bike, distinguishing itself from the standard one not only for the material used, but also for its greater compactness, while remaining simple to dismount if the motorbike is used on the track.

Other examples of the racing charm of composite fibre can be found in the front (96989971A) and rear (96900312A) carbon mudguards , designed to enhance the aesthetics of the Streetfighter V2. Finally, the carbon heel guards (96981062A) give coherence to the entire transformation and protect the area from contact with racing boots.

Sound and racing soul

When the goal is performance between the kerbs, there are above all two accessories from the official Ducati Performance line that aim to enhance the sporting soul of the Streetfighter V2, while at the same time boosting its performance.

First of all, the titanium racing silencers (96481732AA) **, reserved to those who want to use the bike on the circuit, in which unmistakable Ducati style combines with Akrapovič’s impeccable manufacturing care. Made in collaboration with Ducati Corse, they are sold complete with high-performance polyester air filter and dedicated engine mapping, in order to guarantee perfect set-up and, therefore, maximum performance. The increase in maximum power is in fact 2.5% and that of torque is 2%, but both values ​​also increase in the mid-ranges, with +2% for power and even +9% for torque. All this is accompanied by a considerable reduction in weight, equal to 5 kg less than the standard exhaust system.

In the same direction of maximum lightness there is the single-seater tail (97180793AA), which eliminates the passenger seat and related footrests, thus gaining the aesthetic impact of a truly uncompromising super sports bike.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where through the “Configurator” section you can choose your favourite accessories to make your Streetfighter V2 unique and share them with the nearest dealer.

* Additional components required for assembly

** Not legal for road use

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home