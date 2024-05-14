Small Capacity Thrills Equal Huge Value For Money

Up to £1,000 savings available as KTM extends exceptional power deals to low capacity street machines.

KTM recognises that the READY TO RACE ethos is one shared by many and with a range of small capacity machines equally as aggressive as their larger, parallel-twin stablemates, this full-throttle attitude is now even more accessible to both A2 and full licence holders alike!

First across the line and lifting the trophy has to be the KTM 125 DUKE. While both the 2023 and new 2024 model are subject to impressive savings – £800 and £500 respectively – the finance deposits and interest rates are exceptionally low. Riders can experience THE SPAWN OF THE BEAST with zero deposit contribution and a super low 1% APR on both Purchase Plan (PP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), resulting in an adrenaline-inducing learner-legal KTM for as little as £49 per month*! However, it’s not just the KTM 125 DUKE up for grabs! KTM’s SUPERSPORT machines also benefit from super savings. Both the 2023 and 2024 KTM RC 125 now cross the finish line at under £4,600 thanks to huge £750 and £500 savings, with both models now more affordable on at 3.9% APR and 4.9% APR on PCP and PP finance products.

Stepping up to the A2 class, with increased power and torque comes further savings across KTM’s NAKED, TRAVEL and SUPERSPORT families. Monthly payments drop as the needle surges on the KTM 390 DUKE, with both 2023 and 2024 models available on 3.9% and 4.9% APR across PCP and PP with zero deposit contribution, while the 2023 machine sees an additional £1,000 saving. Whether hitting the streets or carving the track, SUPERSPORT enthusiasts can pick up a KTM RC 390 at an exceptional price. Finance deals as aggressive as its NAKED counterpart are available on both 2023 and 2024 model years, in addition to £500 and £750 savings respectively, leaving riders to fully focus on going flat out. Those looking to leave the tarmac and venture further afield are also not forgotten, with both the 2023 and 2024 KTM 390 ADVENTURE and KTM 390 ADVENTURE SW poised and ready to deliver adventure thrills for less, now available with £500 and £1,000 savings.

Full list of promotions below.

Naked

MY24 KTM 125 Duke – £500 saving + 1% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

MY23 KTM 125 Duke – £800 saving + 1% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

MY24 KTM 390 Duke – 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

MY23 KTM 390 Duke – £1,000 saving** + 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

Travel



MY24 KTM 390 Adventure & SW – £500 saving + 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

MY23 KTM 390 Adventure & SW** – £1,000 saving + 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

Supersport

MY24 KTM RC 125 & RC 390 – £500 saving + 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

MY23 KTM RC 125 & RC 390 – £750 saving + 3.9% / 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and Purchase Plan + zero deposit required

Unless stated otherwise above, all promotions active until further notice.

*PCP figures based on 2024 KTM 125 Duke, £709.25 customer deposit and 2,500 miles annually, over 37 months.

**Promotion valid until 30/06/24.

Finance examples

Model Monthly Payment Cash Price Customer

Saving Promotional Price Customer Deposit Optional Final Payment (GFV) Representative

APR RC 125 £69.00 £5,099.00 £500.00 £4,599.00 £437.75 £2,146.25 4.9% APR RC 390 £79.00 £5,899.00 £500.00 £5,399.00 £586.75 £2,512.81 4.9% APR 125 Duke £49.00 £4,899.00 £500.00 £4,399.00 £709.25 £2,013.44 1% APR 390 Duke £79.00 £5,699.00 N/A £5,699.00 £1,088.25 £2,279.06 4.9% APR 390 Adventure £69.00 £6,599.00 £500.00 £6,099.00 £1,383.00 £2,789.06 4.9% APR 390 Adventure SW £89.00 £6,999.00 £500.00 £6,499.00 £1,095.25 £2,810.31 4.9% APR

Finance examples based on model year 2024, annual mileage of 2,500, over 37 months. All promotional finance rates end 30/06/24.

With dealer demo fleets up and running, riders are encouraged to contact their local Authorised KTM Dealer to test ride and find out more information.

