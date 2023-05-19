Ducati Riding Experience Academy’s first UK event heralded a stunning success

The world-famous Ducati Riding Experience made its UK debut this week at the legendary Silverstone circuit with 60 participants taking to the UK’s fastest racing circuit.

In collaboration with Silverstone Circuit, the first Ducati Riding Experience Academy (DRE) in the UK took place from the 16th to the 18th of May and saw 60 participants enjoy an exclusive track experience alongside celebrity instructors including Michele Pirro, Karel Abraham, Chaz Davies, Alex De Angelis, Ferruccio Lamborghini and, of course, the DRE Chief Instructor Dario Marchetti, directly from Ducati HQ in Bologna.

The exclusive DRE has visited racetracks around the world and is best-known for being based on the best racing circuits in Italy. This event was the UK’s first taste of a track experience that is much more than a normal track day.

The comprehensive three-day package included two nights at the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone and the ultimate motorcycle track experience with Panigale V4 hire inclusive.

Using a combination of DRE and Silverstone’s own instructors, exclusive groups of just five riders among media, top customers, and fans were able to benefit from close supervision and tuition which even included a track walk with instructors the evening before riding.

The experience was fully catered with meals throughout the three-day event and the famous Silverstone Wing pit complex was used as a base for the track riding.

DRE offers a variety of different levels: more experienced riders can sample the maximum performance of the race-bred Ducati Panigale V4 at the Advance course, while less experienced riders can join the Intermediate level to help build confidence under expert tuition.

The DRE at Silverstone was just the first of a series of new Ducati UK events as part of a Riding Experiences calendar for 2023. To complete the riding experiences portfolio, Ducati UK is also delighted to announce additional Ducati Track Days for 2023.

The first Ducati Track Day in 2023 will kick off at Donington Park GP circuit on the 23rd of May, followed by the Silverstone GP circuit on the 27th of June 2023.

Taking to the track surrounded by fellow Ducatisti, the Ducati Track Days offer an unmissable experience for any Ducati owner, from track novices, to experienced veterans and everyone in between.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK “We’re all delighted the first DRE held in the UK has been such a great success. It was fantastic to be able to see so many riders out on track on their Ducati machines, enjoying the UK’s fastest racing circuit at Silverstone.

The racetrack has always been at the very core of Ducati DNA and this kind of experience allows riders to explore the performance and Ducati technology to the ultimate level.

DRE Racetrack is the most refined format, where together with Ducati top instructors and the most premium hospitality you can have a truly unique experience, while the Ducati Track days offer the opportunity to enjoy a day on the track together with a wide community of Ducati owners.”

