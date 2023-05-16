Still Unbeatable, Still Undeniable: Rule The Track With The 2024 KTM 450 SMR

The KTM 450 SMR is the bar of reference for Supermoto. It is the only choice for riders seeking an escape from the limits of the road, for dirt bikers that want to feel an exhilarating drift on the tarmac, for those that want the ideal ‘training tool’ or Supermoto racers craving to lead the pack.

Austria’s own Lukas Höllbacher took his KTM 450 SMR to the 2022 AMA Supermoto title and fought until the last moments for the FIM World Championship. Höllbacher’s track feats and feedback rolled into the serial production version of KTM’s latest and best definition of the ultimate Supermoto racer. In 2023 he will again be on the attack with the 2024 KTM 450 SMR and riders can now get their hands on the same model. The 2024 incarnation has been given a fresh new splash of color using in-mold technology for the bodywork. KTM orange, white and black create an attractive blur at speed but there is also the distinctive streak of purple, inspired by 1990 KTM bikes barreling around international racetracks.

Elsewhere, here is what makes the SMR package so competitive

Surge forwards with the 450 cc SOHC engine that fires out 63 hp, now with longer service intervals. At less than 27 kg, the powerplant is a masterpiece of power-to-weight engineering. A 44 mm Keihin throttle body brings in the fun and gauges the right response, while the SUTER slipper clutch adds another important way to modulate lap-time speed.

Ultimate handling thanks to centralisation of the motor and chassis within the hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame. The compact construction has just the right amount of longitudinal rigidity and flex to provide superb feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability. The reinforced aluminum subframe weighs in at 1.815 kg and was generated from computational dynamic studies: sensitivity, robustness and reliability were the parameters. The hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm is another remarkable contributor to the 2024 KTM 450 SMR’s experience along with a NEKEN aluminum handlebar and CNC machined triple clamps, which are rubber damped to reduce vibration, to put every single corner of the racetrack right into the rider’s hands.

Pivot on a dime with dependable suspension – 48 mm WP XACT split front fork with AER technology for progressive and consistent damping, especially in the last 40 mm of travel. Count on quick access click adjusters for compression and rebound. The WP XACT shock is small, light, and fixed with the frame geometry for better ground clearance of the linkage system. The XACT unit is one of the most advanced pieces of hardware to emerge from the WP Suspension factory lines. Like the fork, the shock’s compression and rebound can be configured without the need for tools.

Easy life for the racer thanks to specialist features such as the electric start, the tool-less air filter for simple replacement, a performance-designed airbox, a flat and high seat with a high-grip cover, to accommodate ultimate control at any angle, and a large polythene 7.2 litre fuel tank, meaning more miles at speed. Carefully engineered footpegs with a larger surface area and revised integration into the frame; they are optimised for tarmac and the varying conditions of the terrain.

Run to the limit of the corners with heavy-duty Brembo brakes. The 4-piston radial caliper will clamp the 310 mm front disc at the smallest stroke of the lever while a single piston unit grabs the 220 mm rear disc to set off those time-saving drifts.

Maneuver the 2024 KTM 450 SMR how you want thanks to the acute ‘triangle’ ergonomics that focus on centralisation, putting the rider in the ideal attack position. Front end control and rear end confidence is the default ‘setting’ for the 2024 KTM 450 SMR, thanks to the various contact points from the carefully designed bodywork.

Own the track with a raft of special race-orientated details such as two selectable engine maps, launch control, traction control and Quickshifter, all administered by a 44 mm Keihin engine management system. LED hour meters, Fuel Injection status and a Roll Over Sensor (ROS) are included. The ROS detects the position of the bike in the event of a crash and automatically kills the engine for improved safety.

Tyre tech that won’t let you down. Metzeler Racetec SM K1 Supermoto rubber heats up quickly and boasts a large performance scale in terms of temperature range and different states of asphalt. The tyres are fitted to lightweight, high-strength ALPINA alloy rims with CNC machined hubs.

Open your mind. The 2024 KTM 450 SMR invites riders to eat the chrono and question their own capabilities. READY TO RACE has rarely been more acutely applied to any KTM model. This year there won’t be any excuses.

2024 KTM 450 SMR Technical Highlights

// Purposeful orange, black, white and purple race trim livery with black coated frame and menacing black wheels

// 63 hp SOHC engine weighing less than 27 kg and prioritising centralisation thanks to altered positioning in the frame. Engine position equates to easy servicing

// Two engine map options, launch control, traction control and Quickshifter as well as SUTER slipper clutch for maximum control

// Compact, light and innovative chassis for the best feeling, traction and handling

// First class WP XACT fork with AER technology and XACT shock: small, condensed and fully adjustable hardware to quickly refine track set-up

// High-quality Brembo brakes with 4-piston radially mounted caliper and 310 mm front and 220 mm rear discs for potent stopping power

// READY TO RACE details for a pure track-based machine: 16.5/17” wheels, Metzeler tyres, ODI lock-on grips, tool-less air filter access, light and optimised footpegs

// Unbeatable ergonomics that place all the stability and poise of the 2024 KTM 450 SMR at the rider’s fingertips for both front end grip and rear end confidence

The 2024 KTM 450 SMR will be sliding into Authorised KTM dealer showrooms from May 2023, priced at £11,249.00.

