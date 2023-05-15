Romney Marsh Bike Show Rocks On

Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble returns on Sunday 25th June, with live music from Tim Phillips and the Rockitmen.

The summer season event at the Hamstreet venue includes all the popular features visitors have come to expect – a classic bike show, motorcycle-only jumble and the BikeMart area, where complete running machines can be bought and sold.

As an added attraction, Rye rockers Tim Phillips and the Rockitmen will perform songs from their extensive playlist, covering hits from the fifties to modern day tunes.

Run by Elk Promotions, the Romney Marsh show attracts a wide variety of stallholders, from specialist parts and service providers and businesses selling new and used spares, to enthusiasts having a garage clearout sale.

Visitors looking to pick up a project in running order will find a selection of potential machines in the The BikeMart feature, where owners hoping to sell a bike can display it for free.

Anyone arriving on a classic bike is welcome to enter into the Ride-In Show, with prizes on offer for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine. There’s no extra charge – just ride in, pay the regular entry fee and park in the designated arena.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble takes place at Hamstreet in Kent, postcode TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 motorway at Ashford. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 25th June and advance ticket prices have been held at the 2022 rates – just £5 for adults and £4 for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Earlybird Admission, with entry from 8am, is £10

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk