Holgado escapes Sasaki to take home win for Tech3

The Championship leader extends his advantage with a masterclass, with Sasaki back on the box and Masia continuing his run of form in France.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is the Moto3™ race winner in the 1000th FIM Grand Prix in history! The Spaniard extended his Championship lead as he got back on the top step in style, leading from the front and keeping it pitch perfect over the final lap to take a home win for the Tech3 team too. After a tough start to the season, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) took his first rostrum of the season after some more impressive speed, and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) completed the podium as his consistent run continues… and he moves up to second overall.

Sasaki technically got the holeshot but got attacked into the first chicane by Holgado, the Japanese rider trying to fight back later in the lap but denied. As ever in the close competition of the lightweight class though, it soon became a group fight with a leading freight train of ten riders – with rookies David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) leading the chase, Alonso up from 25th on the grid.

A top eight was able to pull away though, with Holgado, Sasaki, Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI, Masia, Xavier Artigas (CFMoto PrüstelGP) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) line astern. Heading into the final corners with 10 to go though, drama hit as Moreira suddenly slid out, crashing alone and rider ok, but his place in the standings left up for grabs – and Championship leader Holgado still holding firm at the front.

On the last couple of laps, the top four made their break: Holgado, Sasaki, Masia and Ortola. Over the line onto the last lap, Holgado still had a few tenths in hand too, but that didn’t last long as Sasaki homed in. The duo gained some reprieve as a moment for Masia dropped him back slightly too, and it became two duels.

At the front though, Holgado just had too much for the Japanese rider on the chase. The number 96 crossed the line for a stunning second win and increases his advantage in the title fight, with Sasaki second but back on the box for the first time this season. Masia recovered from his moment to hold off Ortola, taking the last step on the podium and making his own gains in the Championship too.

Yamanaka got the better of Öncü to complete the top five, with Artigas a little further back in seventh. Alonso, Rueda and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completed the top ten in that second group.

Now it’s time to reset and reload for Mugello, with Holgado leading Masia as Tuscany beckons at the start of the triple header!



Moto3 Top 4 – Race Result – French GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 34’07.176

2. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – +0.150

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.946

4. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – +1.113

22. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +30.794

DNF. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team –

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – French GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 84pts

2. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 63pts

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 63pts

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 55pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 17pts

26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

