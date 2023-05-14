French Grand Prix breaks MotoGP attendance record

The 1000th FIM Grand Prix writes another chapter of history as the highest attended event EVER.

The Shark Grand Prix de France has broken the all-time event attendance record in MotoGP™! 278,805 fans have come to pack out the stands at the historic Le Mans circuit, creating an incredible atmosphere throughout the weekend.

The French GP won Best Grand Prix in 2022 after a spectacular weekend of action, crowning it the best attended sports event in France. The 2023 event now writes another chapter in history as the most attended Grand Prix EVER, welcoming well over a quarter of a million fans to enjoy the best of MotoGP™.

The record-breaking weekend began on Thursday as the packed-out pitlane walk gave us a taste of what’s to come, before Friday saw fans streaming into the stands from the very start of the action. The Tissot Sprint then ensured super Saturday was also an all-time record Saturday as nearly 90,000 fans descended on the venue for a truly spectacular day of action. Sunday’s crowd completes the record-breaking event, seeing the Shark Grand Prix de France hit a stunning attendance figure of 278,805!

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “All weekend the atmosphere here in Le Mans has been incredible, so we knew the attendance was going to be high. But to break the all-time record and see it’s well over quarter of a million people is something truly special. We’d like to thank PHA Claude Michy for the incredible event they stage every year at Le Mans, truly one of the highlights on the calendar, and my final word, of course, goes to our fans. Thank you all for your passion and love for this sport. You’ve made it a truly historic day here for MotoGP, and at the 1000th FIM Grand Prix!”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com