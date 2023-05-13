Lowes doubles down with second pole in two races, ahead of Lopez and Arbolino

Another race weekend, another record for Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team)! The Brit followed up his demolition of the opposition in Jerez to take pole position at Le Mans, a couple of tenths clear. Alonso Lopez (Lightech SpeedUp) put in a strong effort to take P2 whilst the Marc VDS squad put both their riders on the front row with Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) snatching P3.

Lowes’ lap record came in with a few minutes left on the clock, but neither Lopez nor Arbolino could topple it.

Where’s Pedro?

Now the Championship leader by virtue of his two wins to Arbolino’s one, and the two equal on points, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) starts off the front row in France… but not by too much. He’s just behind another impressive performance from Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™), with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) sixth but stealing some limelight with a stunning save.

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMISTU Honda Team Asia) fronts the 3rd row of the grid ahead of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar M2) who crashed out of Q2 to finish in P8 ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp), with Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP) rounding out the top 10.

The Moto2™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 12:15 local time (GMT +2)!



Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – French GP

1. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 1’35.791

2. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.245

3. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.262

4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.344

8. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.434

26. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 1’37.642

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com