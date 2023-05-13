Alpinestars Launches 2024 Fabio Quartararo El Diablo Collection

Alpinestars and MotoGP World Champion, Fabio Quartararo, have collaborated to launch the first 2024 Alpinestars X El Diablo Capsule Collection that infuses Fabio’s unique racing style from the track and combines it with Alpinestars’ technical product expertise. The FQ20 El Diablo collab offers a variety of products inspired by Fabio’s one-of-a-kind style and racing attire for the 2023 MotoGP season, incorporating his horned devil number 20 on the chest and Fabio’s signature blue and red color faded Astars logo to life!

The capsule collection pieces bring elements from Fabio’s iconic El Diablo logo and the new design elements of his gear and his racing helmet. Leveraging the logos to make them stand out on the collection pieces and bringing the DNA of racing and Fabio’s spirit to the new line.