Alpinestars Launches 2024 Fabio Quartararo El Diablo Collection

The 2024 El Diablo Capsule features jackets, gloves, performance riding shoes, and accessories including technical backpacks. Several of the jacket additions to the FQ20 El Diablo Capsule Collection are Tech-Air® Ready, designed to accommodate the expansion of the Tech-Air® Airbag System, and provide motorcycle riders with complete upper body protection.
2024 FABIO QUARTARARO EL DIABLO COLLECTION
- FQ20 Zaca Air Monster Jacket
- FQ20 T-SPS Air Monster Jacket
- FQ20 Chrome Ignition Monster Hoodie
- FQ20 Legit Crew Fleece
- FQ20 Stella Chrome Sport Hoodie
- FQ 20 Faster-3 Rideknit® Shoes
- FQ20 Sektor Shoes
- FQ20 SP-8 v3 Monster Gloves
- FQ20 SMX-1 Air v2 Monster Gloves
- FQ20 Reef Monster Gloves
- FQ20 Reef Gloves
- FQ20 Copper Gloves
Fabio’s charisma, drive to be faster than everyone else, and tenacity are qualities appreciated by Alpinestars and the company’s world-renowned racing program that incorporates professional athletes’ feedback and involvement in product development. The new FQ20 El Diablo Collection brings these road-riding products to life, giving Fabio’s fans the opportunity to ride with advanced protective gear in unique FQ20 style.