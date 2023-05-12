Le Mans is Morelli’s in Rookies Cup Qualifying

Marco Morelli sits on pole for only the second-ever Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Le Mans. Alongside the 15-year-old Argentine are Finland’s Rico Salmela and Italian Guido Pini. A new track for this year’s Rookies shook things up and the French GP weather was very cool, catching a few out with low track temperature so it was not business as usual for the established KTM front runners.

Points leader Angel Piqueras did qualify 4th but the 16-year-old Spaniard slid off early in the session and had not dominated the two free sessions either. Arch rival Màximo Quiles is back on the 3rd row after failing to find the tow he needed in the late afternoon session.

Morelli makes his mark

“I am very happy to do Pole Position, I think I made a good lap because the group was ahead and I was chasing from behind and tried to catch them for two laps and this gave me the pole time.”

“I enjoy the track, it’s a new one for me, it’s a little bit difficult and I had a fall this morning but I learnt from that and I went better. Let’s see tomorrow because it was a big group and the times are all very close. I am very happy with my bike and I’ll try.”

Salmela not hanging around

“Most of the Qualifying I did alone,” explained the 15-year-old. “I didn’t want to wait for someone, make too many slow sectors and get a penalty. I just decided to go alone and it went pretty good I think.”

“I felt really good with the bike, both front and rear, even though it was a bit cold, the bike was good and I enjoyed it. It’s a new track for me, a bit small but I like it, it’s fun.”

“I finished second, I think that is perfect for tomorrow, we’ll see what we can do.”



Pini well placed

“I am very happy,” enthused the 15-year-old. “It is the best Qualifying position of the year so far. 3rd position is incredible, I did a very good job I think because in FP1 and FP2 I was in P1, the feeling with the bike is really good.”

“The track is new to me and I really like it, I am happy with the bike setting, it seemed good from the start.”

“So are you going to win? A huge cheeky smile, “I think, if it’s possible.”

Piqueras picks himself up

“I think that the fall was because the tyre was a bit cold. The lap time that I did, I don’t think was the limit.”

“I am happy with the bike set-up, I’ve never ridden here before but I like the track, it’s quite good, I enjoy the chicanes it’s OK for me. And I am confident for the race tomorrow,” he concluded with a smile.

Carter Thompson finds his pace

“I’m happy with it, it’s my highest Qualifying by far in the Rookies,” pointed out the 15-year-old Australian who bounced back from a heavy fall in Free Practice. “A good position, a good place to start the race from tomorrow. I feel good, I could do laps pretty consistently quick and without too many people around so I feel that I’ve got good pace, and hopefully can have a good day tomorrow.”

“It’s my first time here, I’m happy with the bike, I made a little change after the first session and now it feels OK. I’m just getting used to the track, it’s a bit slipperier than I’m used to so I am getting myself adapted to that.”

Cormac Buchanan big on the game

“My best Qualifying by quite a long shot,” smiled the 16-year-old New Zealander. ”I am finally happy that I could string together a good few laps. I’m even more happy about the race pace because I didn’t necessarily need a guy in front to do the lap time which bodes well for the race.”

“I’ve been struggling with the bike all year but finally in Free Practice 2 I found a good feeling with it and it translated into the good lap times.”

“I knew the track before I got here because I have done so many laps on the PlayStation. It is the one track I have always wanted to ride.”

I am definitely looking forward to the race tomorrow, wet or dry it will be a good race for sure.”

Quiles quite OK

“I would like to be a bit closer to the front but it’s OK,” accepted the 15-year-old Spaniard. “I am happy because I have a lot of rhythm. I missed the right person to ride with in Qualifying, I couldn’t find anyone for a good reference and slipstream but I think with a slipstream and someone to race with I could do a very good time.”

“The bike is perfect, the track is new for me but I think I can make a good race.”

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/