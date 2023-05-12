Masia makes a late move to deny Sasaki on Friday

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) ends Day 1 at the Shark Grand Prix de France on top, just over a tenth clear of fellow veteran Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) after the Japanese rider was also fastest in P1.

Masia had been nine tenths off the Husqvarna rider before hitting back in the afternoon.

Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) was third overall, ahead of veteran Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

One rider having a tougher day of it was COTA and Jerez winner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team). He crashed in both sessions, and had ended P1 in 18th, but moved up to seventh overall on a good recovery mission, just behind rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) was eighth after having been second in the morning, and was the only rider in the top 20 to not improve his time in P2, with Joel Kelso (CFMoto PrüstelGP) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) locking out the top 10.

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Practice – French GP

1. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 1’41.846

2. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – +0.137

3. Xavier ARTIGAS – SPA – CFMOTO Racing – +0.318

4. Romano FENATI – ITA – Rivacold Snipers Team – +0.346

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.088

22. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.431

