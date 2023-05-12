The 2023 Indian Motorcycle FTR range – Now available in UK dealers from as little as £179 per month*

Indian Motorcycle’s iconic FTR range for 2023 has landed in UK dealers this month, with the updated four model lineup offering fans of the American muscle bike more choice, combined with competitive finance offers too.

Announced at the Eicma show in Milan last year, the updated range for 2023 has seen significant updates with the introduction of a new mid-level Sport model, sitting alongside the FTR, FTR Rally and FTR Carbon models.

Designed for riders to enjoy the pure sport of motorcycling, the FTR Sport’s bold aesthetics and performance-inspired componentry, including a race-style number plate, chin fairing and seat cowl, take the FTR’s energetic attitude to another level. A totally unique take on American V-twin performance with an unmistakable, muscular style, the FTR truly is an American original.

Indian Motorcycle UK’s Andy Simpson commented, “The 2023 FTR range is without question our most complete yet. With the new mid-level Sport, sitting between the FTR and the Carbon model, there’s a great spread of specification, with performance improvements across the whole 17 inch wheel range. With the Rally model, those looking for a more retro approach can choose the larger 19/18 inch spoked wheel option, boasting its unique Desert Earth frame finish with the more traditional and iconic Indian Motorcycle Headdress tank design. For 2023 we’re confident we have an FTR for virtually everyone’s choice of style with a huge parts and accessory line-up to personalise more as required too.”

With the range now available in all UK dealers, and with a recommended retail price starting at £12,995, Indian Motorcycle is pleased to bring competitive finance offers to UK customers with typical monthly payments for the high specification FTR as low as £179*.

For 2023, all FTR models now offer a new sport exhaust muffler, an updated and retuned front braking system to provide a firmer feel, a new clutch, as well as moving the speedometer higher-up for easier viewing.

To find out more and to book a test ride on a 2023 FTR, contact your local authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer. To find your nearest dealer visit www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk

*Typical Example: Cash Price: £12,995, Deposit: £2584.75 (20%), Total Amount of Credit: £10,410.25, Agreement Duration: 37 Months, Purchase Fee (Included in optional final payment) £10.00, Annual Mileage: 4,000 miles, Monthly Repayment: £179.00, Optional Final Payment: £6449.00, Total Amount Payable: £15,477.75, Interest Fixed Rate: 9.44%, Representative APR: 9.9%

For full terms and conditions please visit: https://www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/offers/detail/pcp-representative-example-ftr/

