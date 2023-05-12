New Series of Shed & Buried on TV in May

Henry, Fuzz and Guy are back on the box, finding and fixing automotive treasures

The nation’s shed supremos, Henry Cole, Fuzz Townshend and top restorer Guy Willison, are back on the road hunting for automotive treasure lying dead in the nation’s sheds, hoping to restore their finds and sell them on for a tidy profit.

The challenge is to find neglected motorcycles, cars, trucks, tractors and general trinketry that is ripe for restoration. Henry’s job is to haggle for the best possible deal; Fuzz is on hand for expert advice and to spot anything that is likely to be more trouble that it’s worth. And Guy brings his restoration skills to the party, not only fixing, but often enhancing rusty relics. With occasional help from engineering genius Allen Millyard, when engines stubbornly refuse to run.

Ten brand new 30-minute episodes of Shed & Buried are due to broadcast on Quest (Freeview channel number 12) starting on 23rd May at 9pm.

Shed & Buried is also available to stream on the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk.

For more information visit www.henrycole.tv