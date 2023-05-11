The new BMW R 18 Roctane is the fifth member of the R 18 family – cruising and touring in custom bagger style.

The new R 18 Roctane joins the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental as the fifth member of the R 18 family. Once again, it harks back to the history and tradition of BMW Motorrad and combines state-of-the-art motorcycle technology with the design and charm of times gone by.

Both technically and visually, the BMW R 18 borrows from famous BMW models such as the BMW R 5 and puts the focus back on the essentials of motorcycling: Purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure. Classic design and clear, yet contemporary technology merge to form a fascinating overall concept. This combination delivers a unique emotional riding experience and the model is characterised by skilfully staged design language with a rear section in so-called “streamlining design”.

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time delivers beefy torque in black metallic matt finish and features black high-gloss covers as well as exhaust system and star counter nuts in dark chrome.

The heart of the new BMW R 18 Roctane is the familiar 2-cylinder flat twin engine, the “big boxer”. Not only thanks to its impressive looks, but also its technical specifications, the engine of the new R 18 Roctane, finished in Avus black metallic matt and with black high-gloss covers, harks back to the traditional air-cooled boxer engines that have provided an exhilarating riding experience for more than seven decades since BMW Motorrad began manufacturing motorcycles in 1923. The most powerful 2-cylinder boxer engine ever built in motorcycle series production boasts an engine capacity of 1,802 cc. It generates an output of 67 kW (91 hp) at 4,750 rpm. In the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range, it delivers more than 150 Nm of torque at all times as well as elemental pulling power and sonorous sound. The black engine is perfectly matched by the dark chrome exhaust system and the star counter nuts.

Double-loop tube frame made of steel and rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid-frame design.

A double-loop tubular steel frame is at the heart of the chassis of the new R 18 Roctane. Its design perpetuates the longstanding BMW Motorrad tradition of this frame type. The particularly high manufacturing quality and attention to detail are also evident in barely perceptible details such as the welded joints between steel tubes and cast or forged parts. Like the legendary BMW R 5, the rear swinging arm, which is manufactured in a similar design, encloses the rear axle drive in the same style using bolted connections.

Telescopic forks with fork tubes, cantilever suspension strut and alloy wheels sizes 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear as well as disc brakes.

The suspension elements of the new BMW R 18 Roctane deliberately feature no electronic adjustment options. Instead, telescopic forks and a directly linked central sprint strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel guidance and responsive suspension comfort. As in the legendary BMW R 5, the fixed tubes of the telescopic forks are encased in fork sleeves. The fixed fork tube diameter is 49 mm, suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and 90 mm at the rear. The new BMW R 18 Roctance is decelerated by a twin disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers. The alloy wheels give the bike a stylish look. 3.5 x 21″ at the front with 120/70 B 21 tyres as and 5.5 x 18″ at the rear with 180/55 B 18 tyres.

Well-balanced ergonomics with two-level seat, footboards, gearshift paddle and high handlebars.

The new BMW R 18 Roctance features a casual, so-called “mid-mounted footpeg” position of the footrests, entirely in keeping with the BMW Motorrad philosophy. This classic position behind the cylinders is not only typical of BMW, it also allows a relaxed and active riding position for optimally controlling the motorcycle. The R 18 Roctane features a two-level seat that tapers slimly towards the rear, with rear passenger straps, and is equipped with running boards in conjunction with a gearshift paddle. The high, black-coated handlebars ensure an upright and relaxed riding position.

Cases in the respective motorcycle paintwork and windshield as Original BMW Motorrad Accessories. Three attractive paintwork finishes.

The new R 18 Roctane is ideally equipped for laid-back cruising and touring thanks to cases painted in the colour of the bike. The cases offer 27 litres of luggage space each. For longer tours, the new R 18 Roctane can be equipped with a windshield with auxiliary headlights and suspended turn indicator lights from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range.

The new R 18 Roctane features black paintwork as standard. Mineral grey metallic matt and Manhattan metallic matt paint finishes are available as optional equipment.

Three riding modes as well as ASC and engine drag control are standard equipment and ensure high-level riding fun and safety. Reversing aid, Hillstart Control and heated grips are available as optional equipment ex factory.

In order to meet individual customer needs, the new R 18 Roctane also features the three riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” as standard, which is unusual in this segment. The standard equipment also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control), which ensures a high level of riding safety. In addition, the new R 18 Roctane is equipped with engine drag torque control as standard. In addition to other options, a reversing aid makes manoeuvring a comfortable affair and the Hill Start Control function makes starting off uphill easy. The heated grips, which are also available as optional equipment ex factory, keep your hands warm on cold days.

The new R 18 Roctane: The “big boxer” with rigid frame look, modern technology and authentic materials in custom bagger style. Headlight with integrated, classic-design round instrument.

The R 18 Roctane skilfully reinterprets the iconic styling of past eras in custom bagger style and many details reflect the purist design that was primarily shaped by classics such as the BMW R 5. Functional and style-defining elements such as the double-loop tube frame, the pear-drop fuel tank or the open propeller shaft drive are reminiscent of the legendary 1936 boxer. The classic body parts of the R 18 Roctane, such as the fuel tank, front and rear wheel covers or headlight housing, are also made of metal – just as befits an authentic classic. The suspension is likewise aptly reminiscent of the legendary R 5. Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, the rigid frame layout of the R 5 has been perfectly transferred to modern times.

Wherever the eye wanders, lovingly designed technology can be seen in every detail. This also applies to the headlight with the integrated, classically designed round instrument. The legendary BMW R 5 from 1936 and from then on almost all BMW motorcycles until the early 1970s featured this characteristic combination. The new BMW R 18 Roctane now revives this tradition – with state-of-the-art technology but contemporary design. The “BERLIN BUILT” lettering on the dial is a reference to the bike’s origin. The new R 18 Roctane is also manufactured at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau.

Conversion-friendly architecture for easy customising and optimal individualisation.

Like all other R 18 family members, the new R 18 Roctane offers a very conversion-friendly architecture, which was already the focus when the basic design of the R 18 series was being conceived. In addition the visible valve covers (cylinder head covers) and the chest cover (engine housing cover) are designed in such a way that they are located outside the oil chamber, making them very easy to change.

The highlights of the new BMW R 18 Roctane:

Iconic style thanks to the use of modern technology and authentic materials.

Biggest ever BMW boxer engine with a capacity of 1,802 cc.

Output 67 kW (91 hp) at 4, 750 rpm, maximum torque 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

More than 150 Nm available at all times from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm.

Open propeller shaft drive based on the classic role model.

Exhaust system and star counter nuts in Dark Chrome.

Elaborately manufactured double loop tubular steel frame.

Rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid-frame design.

Telescopic forks with sleeves and cantilever suspension strut featuring travel-dependent damping.

Well-balanced ergonomics with high handlebars ensure relaxed riding and optimum control.

Front and rear disc brakes and cast alloy wheels, 21-inch at front and 18-inch at rear.

Side covers with emblem.

Headlight housing with integrated classic round instrument.

State-of-the-art LED lighting technology, classically interpreted.

Adaptive headlight for even better illumination of the road when cornering as optional equipment ex-factory.

Keyless Ride for convenient activation pf functions remotely (ignition on/off).

Manual steering lock (with key): Locking on the righ-hand side of the handlebar tube:

Cases locked manually (with key).

Three riding modes as well as ASC and engine drag control as standard.

Reversing aid for convenient manoeuvring and Hill Start Control for easy hill starts as optional equipment ex factory.

Heated grips, anti-theft alarm, TPM and 35 kW version as optional equipment ex factory.

Extensive range of optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories as well as a laid-back Ride & Style Collection.

