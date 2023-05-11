New LS2 Rapid Raven Helmet

Fresh graphics for LS2’s best-selling entry level helmet

Firmly established as one of the UK’s best-selling entry-level helmets, the LS2 Rapid gets two new gothic-inspired ‘Raven’ colour schemes for 2023.

Popular thanks to its premium specification at an affordable price, the Rapid’s HPTT ( High Pressure Thermoplastic Technology) shell offers high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion, yet weighs just 1300g.

It comes in three outer shell sizes for the smallest possible outline in each size, and is shaped in a long oval to follow the natural contours of the head. Combined with the laser-cut foam inserts, it gives a reassuringly snug and comfy fit.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation, with easy open-and-shut vents, helps keep the rider cool and the hypoallergenic liner is removable and washable, for season-long freshness.

Up front is a 3D Optically Correct visor for low distortion and maximum clarity. It’s scratch and UV-resistant, and comes Pinlock MaxVison-ready.

Fastened with a micrometric buckle, the FF353 Rapid Raven is available in sizes XS-3XL in Matt Black/Silver and Matt Black/White/Red for just £69.99. Retail prices for the Rapid range start at £59.99 for solid colours.

