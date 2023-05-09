Jeffrey Herlings Breaks the Record of GP Wins with his 102th Victory

He has done it! The ‘bullet’ has finally broken the record of GP wins. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings has definitely written his name in motocross history! While he is already considered as one of the legends of this sport, having won 5 FIM Motocross World Championships in 2012, 2013, 2016 in MX2 and 2018 and 2021 in MXGP, this 102th GP win makes it even more official with 61 GP wins in MX2 and 41 in MXGP in 43 different race tracks.

There’s a lot to be said about this incredible record but one of the most striking things is that Herlings had to fight injuries throughout his career with the last one being in 2022 making him miss the whole season. It was a difficult year on the back of his 2021 FIM Motocross World Title as Herlings had to work incredibly hard to get back on a bike. Following months of recovery, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider arrived in Argentina for the first Grand Prix of the 2023 season for his first official MXGP competition more than a year after his last GP. His magic never left as he managed the incredible feat to clinch the podium without being 100% back to full fitness which shows his level of determination and pure talent. This was a total surprise for everyone including himself but he’s shown again that every time he is on the track something special may happen.

The MXGP of Sardegna two weeks later, is where Herlings definitely sealed his comeback. His heroic charge in race 2 to go to 2nd and win his 100th GP Victory displayed one of the most epic comebacks in motocross history. Herlings kept showing his unique talent and his speed in Trentino where successively passed all his rivals in incredible fashion, notably his double overtakes on Jorge Prado and Maxime Renaux to take the lead and win race 2 and get his third podium of the season. His 101st GP win was in Portugal as he clinched his second Grand prix of the season (first rider to do it so in 2023). The speed he reached was unequalled once more, as he set the fastest lap of a GP for a second time in a row after Trentino to win the MXGP of Portugal and inching closer the mighty record.

The 102th GP victory at the MXGP of Spain was at the image of the legend, dominant! Herlings took that occasion to get a perfect 1-1 and go down in history in the best of ways as he showed all his talent to get a back-to-back win and clinched the 102th GP in style. During race 1, had to battle with home hero and Red Plate holder Jorge Prado in an incredible give and take in front of ecstatic Spanish fans. The ‘bullet’ got the last word and kept charging for the lead to overtake Seewer and Guadagnini to win the race. We could sense the tension and excitement rise with the possibility of that historic feat in every people’s mind before race 2. The Dutchman did what he does best and rose to the occasion. He displayed a blistering pace while charging behind Guadagnini and the other home hero Ruben Fernandez. Herlings’ drive to win was immense as he overtook both riders over one lap to take the lead and never give it up. The last lap was marked by fans cheering loudly for Herlings as everyone was conscient of the historical moment for motocross. And like that, Jeffrey Herlings is the most successful Grand Prix winner in history. Hats off to the artist!

Herlings first competed in the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2010 during the MXGP of Bulgaria in Sevlievo. Since his first MX2 race in Bulgaria at age 15 the Dutchman has gone on to win 102 GP wins. His first ever win was the MXGP of the Netherlands in Valkenswaard only 2 weeks after his debut in Bulgaria.

In 2018, only his second season in the premier MXGP class Herlings has won 31 out of the 38 races. Winning 17 out of 19 rounds he participated in, the other two rounds he settled for second which is incredible in itself. Herlings also shown his drive to win at all cost during his 2021 MXGP World Title. Herlings got injured during the season while Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser were both strong contenders for the title. However, we now know that the ‘bullet’ never gives up as he came back to the competition although not in total shape but with a strong desire to win the crown. Arriving on the last GP of the season in Mantova with Herlings, Febvre and Gajser all levelled on points. This last Grand Prix decider would go down in the annals of history as Herlings went on to ride unbelievable races to win with a perfect 1-1 and get on top of the world with 9 GP wins.

With 102 Grand Prix victories out of 172 Gran Prix raced and 136 Podiums, Jeffrey Herlings put himself forevermore into the legend of motocross, and the legend continues…

Quick Facts:

DOB: 12/09/1994

BEST RESULT: 5-time World Champion (2 MXGP, 3 MX2)

FIRST GP RACED: MXGP of Bulgaria 2010

FIRST GP WIN: MXGP of the Netherlands 2010

Watch our video of Jeffrey Herlings’ 102 GP Win HERE https://youtu.be/b-RnGSanTss

