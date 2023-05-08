Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsAcosta and Arbolino hit equal points: who leads after Le Mans?

Acosta and Arbolino hit equal points: who leads after Le Mans?

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Acosta and Arbolino hit equal points: who leads after Le Mans?

Acosta And Arbolino Hit Equal Points: Who Leads After Le Mans?Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is an established winner in Moto2™, but mamma mia what a win that was in Jerez. The Brit will hope to find a little more of that magic in Le Mans, and reestablish his consistent presence on the podium.

Behind him though, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) still managed to make it a weekend in his favour, pulling equal with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) on points at the top of the table. Their duel will likely roll on and it’s current advantage Acosta, but Arbolino did a good damage limitation exercise in Jerez considering he couldn’t quite find the pace. Le Mans sometimes sees the skies open, too…

Meanwhile, Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) continues to prove a fast, fast face at the front. He’s now homing in on Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) in the standings, with Lowes not far behind. Will the trio shuffle again at Le Mans? We’ll find out at 12:15 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ortola homes in on the top as Moto3 heads for Le Mans
Next article
Ici, c’est MotoGP! The fastest show on Earth arrives in France

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Ici, C'est Motogp! The Fastest Show On Earth Arrives In France

Ici, c’est MotoGP! The fastest show on Earth arrives in France

Frank Duggan - 0