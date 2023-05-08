Ortola homes in on the top as Moto3 heads for Le Mans

Ivan Ortola’s (Angeluss MTA Team) roll continued in style at Jerez, with the Spaniard taking his second win, first back to back win, and first win on home turf. If there was any doubt after Texas, there’s little now: we got ourselves a contender. He’s now third overall, as both Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and closest challenger Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) failed to make it onto the podium last time out. But France is another bite at the cherry…

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), meanwhile, is quietly but surely making some inroads into the title fight too – and getting consistent with it. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) took a top finish after a run of bad luck. And David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar) is now a podium finisher! Who has more in the locker at Le Mans? We’ll find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com