2023 FIM MiniGP World Final Series announced

The Series taking part in the grand finale in Valencia can now be confirmed, with the 190cc class set to debut.

The 2023 FIM MiniGP World Final will be the biggest yet, with seventeen 160cc Series and seven 190cc Series set to take part in the event. For the 160cc category it’s the top two from each competition, and for the 190cc class it’s the top three as the category makes its debut in 2023.

160cc SERIES

The top two riders in the FIM MiniGP Series from Alpe Adria, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, the UK and the FIM MiniCUP USA comprise the 34 entrants for the 160cc series World Final.

190cc SERIES

The top three riders in the FIM MiniGP Series from Alpe Adria, Australia, Austria, Italy, Malaysia and Spain, and from the FIM MiniCUP USA comprise the 21 entrants for the very first 190cc World Final.

SAVE THE DATES

The 2023 FIM MiniGP World Final takes place ahead of the Valencia GP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Admin for competitors begins on Sunday 19th of November, before the first practice sessions see riders take to the kart track on Tuesday the 21st.

Qualifying will then take place on Wednesday the 22nd, before all the racing action takes place on Thursday the 23rd, crowning two new Champions for 2023. Find attached the new schedule for the biggest World Final yet!

About the FIM MiniGP World Series

The FIM MiniGP World Series began in 2021 and is designed as the first step on the Road to MotoGP™. There are three types of competition in the FIM MiniGP World Series: FIM MiniGP National Cup, organised by or through one FMN (national federation); FIM MiniGP Regional Cup, organised by or through various FMNs; FIM MiniGP Continental Cup, organised by or through a CONU (continental union).

There are two classes Series can run: the 160cc class and the 190cc class. The latter debuted in 2023 for Series that have already run a 160cc competition. Riders are aged between 10 and 14 for the 160cc class and between 12 and 16 for the 190cc class. Each Series but must have a minimum of five events comprising 10 races and the top riders in each Series will then be invited to the World Final.

The FIM MiniGP World Final sees the top riders from each Series compete over two days in Valencia ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale. As part of the Road to MotoGP™, there are opportunities up for grabs for riders to move up and further their careers.

About the Road to MotoGP™

For more than two decades, Dorna Sports has invested in opening the doors to motorcycle racing, creating the Road to MotoGP™. Comprising initiatives all over the world providing millions of young riders the opportunity to excel, the Road to MotoGP™ is unrivalled in motorsport – opening doors, increasing access and racing towards global equality.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first step on the Road to MotoGP™, in collaboration with the FIM and motorcycle federations and unions around the world. It’s the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality.