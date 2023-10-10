Provisional 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship calendar

The most spectacular electric racing on Earth returns for another action-packed season

The provisional calendar for the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship can now be announced! Another eight-round, 16-race season awaits the most spectacular electric racing series in the world, with MotoE™ set to share the stage at the majority of the European dates on the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar. There’s also a whole new venue on the horizon, with the nine-team, 18-rider MotoE™ grid primed to take on the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the first time.

The season is prefaced by two tests in Portimao before the affectionately named rollercoaster also kicks off the season, making a little history in the process as Portugal becomes the eighth different country to host MotoE™. From there, it’s next stop Le Mans before a return to Barcelona and the Catalan GP in its new slot in late May. That’s a back-to-back spectacular with the first home round for Ducati too, with MotoE™ set to touch down at Mugello the following weekend.

The next challenge for the class of 2024 is the historic TT Circuit Assen in another back-to-back with the Sachsenring in Germany, before a well deserved summer break. The Championship then gets back in action at the Red Bull Ring in Austria before the final showdowns of the season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, bringing the curtain down on the season in style. And all powered by Enel X Way!

Check out the full calendar and get ready for more history in the making in the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship!