Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsProvisional 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship calendar

Provisional 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship calendar

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Provisional 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship calendar

Provisional 2024 Fim Enel Motoe™ World Championship CalendarThe most spectacular electric racing on Earth returns for another action-packed season

The provisional calendar for the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship can now be announced! Another eight-round, 16-race season awaits the most spectacular electric racing series in the world, with MotoE™ set to share the stage at the majority of the European dates on the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar. There’s also a whole new venue on the horizon, with the nine-team, 18-rider MotoE™ grid primed to take on the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the first time.

The season is prefaced by two tests in Portimao before the affectionately named rollercoaster also kicks off the season, making a little history in the process as Portugal becomes the eighth different country to host MotoE™. From there, it’s next stop Le Mans before a return to Barcelona and the Catalan GP in its new slot in late May. That’s a back-to-back spectacular with the first home round for Ducati too, with MotoE™ set to touch down at Mugello the following weekend.

The next challenge for the class of 2024 is the historic TT Circuit Assen in another back-to-back with the Sachsenring in Germany, before a well deserved summer break. The Championship then gets back in action at the Red Bull Ring in Austria before the final showdowns of the season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, bringing the curtain down on the season in style. And all powered by Enel X Way!

Check out the full calendar and get ready for more history in the making in the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship!Provisional 2024 Fim Enel Motoe™ World Championship Calendar

Mcm Advert For Website Issue 1 800px

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
METZELER ROADTEC 02 The Tyre That Redefines Touring

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Metzeler Roadtec 02 The Tyre That Redefines Touring

METZELER ROADTEC 02 The Tyre That Redefines Touring

Frank Duggan - 0