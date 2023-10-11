Royal Enfield Launches Flagship Store in Central London Introducing Royal Enfield Chelsea at Urban Rider.

Royal Enfield UK has launched Royal Enfield Chelsea as a joint venture with Urban Rider, providing a brand new flagship store at an iconic location on the New Kings Road. Urban Rider has specialised in riding gear for the motorcycling market for the past 15 years, establishing a destination for motorcycling enthusiasts at their New Kings Road store.

The premises will now incorporate Royal Enfield Chelsea, a dedicated Royal Enfield showroom, stocking the full range of RE motorcycles. Given the central London location, a natural spotlight will shine on the urban models; the 350 range including the nippy HNTR, the classically styled Classic, the retro Bullet and the laidback cruiser Meteor, as well as the 650 twin range and Himalayan and Scram 411s.

Royal Enfield Chelsea is designed to engage the customer with every aspect of motorcycling, from the interactive showroom where customers can select a model for a test ride, the dedicated lounge area housing a large range of custom parts, Royal Enfield genuine motorcycle accessories and luggage along with relaxed seating so riders can meet, grab a coffee on-site before heading out on a ride.

An on-site workshop offers servicing, riders can build their dream bike using tools such as a digital configurator whilst consulting with master mechanic Max Vanoni. The Royal Enfield spaces sit alongside Urban Rider’s riding gear showroom which offers over 50 brands.

Community is key to both Royal Enfield and Urban Rider, so in addition to the on-site lounge space, Royal Enfield Chelsea will offer rides and events throughout the year as part of the nationwide Royal Enfield Club Europe (RCE) programme.

Says Will Starritt, Co-Founder of Urban Rider, “Urban Rider partnering with Royal Enfield feels like a really natural fit, since we both the share the ethos of celebrating the love of riding. Over the last 15 years Urban Rider has attracted people who value riding for the simple pleasure and joy it brings; often the destination isn’t as important as the journey itself. Even a daily commute can be fun on the right motorcycle. Also sharing a ride with others and being part of a local community of motorcyclists brings huge enjoyment.

Royal Enfield has a focus on mid-capacity engine motorcycles and that results in a motorcycle you can ride to its limits. Their bikes are also designed to be customised easily and sit at a price point that allows for additional customisation. We look forward to bringing the Royal Enfield experience to the heart of the capital.”

Royal Enfield Chelsea will work in partnership with Off the Kerb, a central London motorcycle training school, so customers will be able to book motorcycle training direct from the store itself. As an official member of RE’s ride partner programme, Off the Kerb will offer training for new riders based in West London to trail riding experiences and road tours within easy reach of London. Off the Kerb will also lead group rideouts from the store, free for anyone to join.

Says George Cheeseman, Country Manager UK, “We are so excited to be partnering with Urban Rider – bringing together two brands whose common ethos is to celebrate the joy of the motorcycling lifestyle. At Royal Enfield, our aim is to bring the RE experience to as many customers as possible, and Urban Rider’s iconic location in the heart of Chelsea with its interactive spaces provides a true lifestyle experience to more customers than ever. We are also super excited about the new partnership with Off the Kerb, which will make it so simple for aspiring riders to get their licences. This is just the beginning for Royal Enfield Chelsea; we will be working hard to provide a lively calendar of events and activities from this flagship store, which will celebrate the sheer joy of Pure Motorcycling.”

Royal Enfield Chelsea officially opens on Saturday, 14th October at 51 New King’s Road, Chelsea, SW6 4SE

To celebrate the new partnership, Royal Enfield Chelsea is running a competition with the star prize being the opportunity to win £2,000 worth of customisation for their Royal Enfield motorcycle, a chance to have their ride personalised. The competition is free to enter and will run until December 15th. Visit www.urbanrider.co.uk/royal-enfield/custom-competition to enter.

Sample PCP price on a HNTR 350 from £49.99 per month Model HNTR 350 On the Road Price £3,899.00

Customer Deposit £812.90 Amount of Credit £3,086

10 Monthly Payment £49.99

Option Final Payment (incl. £10 fee) £1,648.00 Total Amount Payable by Customer £4,810.43 Duration of Contract 48

Rate of Interest (Fixed) 9.81% APR 9.9% APR Representative

T&Cs: * Offer available on Royal Enfield HNTR 350 Dapper White until 31/12/23 or until such time as it is withdrawn or varied. 48 month term