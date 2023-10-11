Search
Norton Motorcycles partners with Mental Health Motorbike charity

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Norton Motorcycles partners with Mental Health Motorbike charity following World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health Motorbike is a free face-to-face and online mental health first aid support charity for the UK biking community, providing a network of support for bikers, by bikers.

Alongside a financial donation to help the charity deliver on its wider aims, Norton has lined up an initial cohort of 16 employees to train as Mental Health First Aiders to provide support where it’s needed within the Norton community.

To continue its commitment to the wellbeing of its people in the long term, Norton will form a committee that is dedicated to supporting the company’s employees, as well as the wider biking community, and the local area.

Norton Mental Health First Aiders will also attend Mental Health Motorbike events throughout the year to offer a helping hand to those that need it.

Rob Ridgway, Head of HR at Norton Motorcycles, said, “Norton is committed to supporting our employees both inside and outside of the workplace, as well as the wider motorcycle community that many of them are part of. Partnering with Mental Health Motorbike is another way we can ensure that they are getting the help they need and are equipped to help others in need too.”

Paul Oxborough, Founder of Mental Health Motorbike, said, “We’re delighted to be working with Norton Motorcycles helping to increase the mental health support available to their employees and the wider community. This the first time Mental Health Motorbike worked directly with a motorcycle manufacturer, so it’s a very exciting time for us and a big moment in the charity’s history.”

To find out more about the Mental Health Motorbike, visit https://mhmotorbike.com

