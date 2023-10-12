NEW Weise Ion Heated Gloves

Top quality winter riding gloves, with built-in heat generation for instant warmth.

New Ion Heated Gloves combine the comfort, quality and protection Weise has become known for, with the luxury of instant and controllable warmth.

Made with a combination of textile and full-grain leather – dual layered over critical zones – Ion Gloves have KP1 certified knuckle armour, plus padding on the fingers, for extra protection.

Beneath the outer shell is a waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane, with a 200gsm Thinsulate™ liner over the back of the hand, and 100gsm Thinsulate™ on the palm. A soft fleece inner lining provides a luxurious feel from the moment you put them on.

When the temperature drops, press the single button controller on the back of the wrist for instant warmth across the back of the hand and fingers. There are three heat settings to choose from and the rechargeable 2200 mAh batteries in each cuff provide several hours of heat. They can be easily removed and topped up, using the supplied USB charging cable.

A two-layer storm cuff forms a tight seal around sleeves, preventing water running down arms into the gloves, and touchscreen compatibility means there’s no need to remove the gloves to operate satnav, etc.

Weise Ion Gloves come in sizes S-3XL and retail at a recommended £199.99 including VAT. Each pair comes complete with two batteries and a USB charging cable. Like all Weise clothing, they’re covered by a two-year warranty.

For details of this and all Weise Clothing visit www.weiseclothing.com