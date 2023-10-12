2024 Honda CMX1100 Rebel

The CMX1100 Rebel receives two brand-new contemporary colours for 24YM. The dedicated touring CMX1100T Rebel remains available and receives a colour update of its own.

As ever, serious performance is on tap from the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, plus meaty character and evocative exhaust note. Honda Selectable Torque Control with integrated Wheelie Control, Cruise Control and 3 default riding modes working through Throttle by Wire make up a comprehensive package of supporting electronics. High-quality running gear includes 43mm cartridge-style front forks, ‘piggyback’ rear shock absorbers and four-piston, radial-mount front brake caliper. All lighting is LED, with negative LCD instrument display. A 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) option is also available.

Introduction

The A2 licence-friendly 500cc twin-cylinder CMX500 Rebel, released in 17YM, fused tradition with ground-breaking new ideas to capture younger riders for whom a motorcycle is so much more than just transport – riders for whom their motorcycle is a lifestyle, an attitude and an expression of individual identity.

The Rebel’s combination of a timeless ‘bobber’ look and unique, forward-looking, contemporary style earned it immediate popularity in its first sales season. And it has been far from a one-year wonder: in both 2021 and 2022, the CMX500 Rebel was the best-selling custom style machine in Europe. Accessible, easy to ride and live with, by going its own way the Rebel proved an accomplished success in standard trim. And as a blank canvas for customisation, it has been a machine more than ready for whatever its owner’s imagination has had in store for it.

For 21YM, where the CMX500 Rebel led, a new motorcycle followed – the CMX1100 Rebel. It took the essence of what’s made the smaller bike so special and added more performance, more character and a wealth of Honda’s most advanced technology.

Armed with all of the above, and a keen price tag, the CMX1100 Rebel offers a step up – or across from a different segment altogether – for a wide range of riders looking for something that extra bit different.

For 23YM, the family expanded once again with the introduction of the CMX1100T Rebel, a dedicated touring version ready for the call of the open road.

This combination of performance, specification and accessibility has clearly resonated with riders across Europe. The CMX1100 Rebel sits second behind its smaller sibling in the custom bikes sales chart for 2023 year to date.

For 24YM, it carries on mechanically unchanged but the standard model gets two striking new colours and the CMX1100T benefits from a new colour combination to maintain its broad appeal.

Model Overview

The CMX1100 Rebel has a dual personality. It’s been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also to offer an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself. Riders moving up from smaller bikes will appreciate the manageable dimensions and weight (seat height is a mere 700mm), while more experienced riders will find instant, accessible enjoyment from the chassis’ handling potential, with its stiff tubular steel frame, quality naked bike-spec suspension and high-powered braking.

All-comers will love the character and performance of the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine (as used by the CRF1100L Africa Twin), which has been re-tuned for super-strong bottom and mid-range punch and character, plus an evocative, enhanced exhaust note.

Throttle By Wire management brings with it sophisticated rider aids: there are 3 default riding modes with a cluster of different parameters to suit riding conditions or rider mood, including engine power delivery, engine braking, the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (with integrated Wheelie Control), and the shift schedule of the optional Dual Clutch Transmission technology. Cruise control comes as standard.

As a 21st century bobber, the big Rebel’s stripped-back style speaks volumes with its minimalism. Steel mudguards front and rear sit atop fat tyres; the circular headlight mixes old school looks with new school LED bulbs and mirrors the round, negative LCD instrument display. For modern day convenience, there’s a USB-C charger in the under-seat storage space.

In 23YM, the family was expanded with the arrival of the dedicated Touring version, the CMX1100T Rebel featuring a broad aerodynamic half fairing and hard panniers for extended comfort and long-distance adventures.

The standard 24YM CMX1100 Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

**NEW** Glint Wave Blue Metallic

**NEW** Iridium Gray Metallic

The CMX1100T Rebel will be available in the following colour option:

Gunmetal Black Metallic with NEW bronze wheels

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Raw style a statement of muscular, stealthy simplicity

Full LED lighting with 4 bulb LED headlight

Ignition key also opens the seat, which hides storage space and USB Type-C socket

Cruise control standard

Touring option adds an aerodynamic half-fairing and panniers

The blacked-out CMX1100 Rebel offers a simple, raw and ‘unprocessed’ look created by the same US-based Honda R&D studio that laid down the style of the CMX500 Rebel. Long and low, with narrow body crowned by a scalloped, two-tone 13.6L flangeless fuel tank, its minimalist presence has real depth, with proportions that are complemented naturally with a rider on board.

Both front and rear mudguards are drawn from 1mm-thick steel and mount with die-cast aluminium brackets. And everywhere you look there are design cues that reinforce the unique overall Rebel look. The low set 175mm diameter headlight has a classic form but houses four LED bulbs with thick inner lenses for a well-defined frontal signature. The small 55mm circular indicators, too, have classic looks but the oval, clear-lensed LED taillight strikes a contemporary note and chimes with other Rebel details.

The seat is contoured to support the rider under hard acceleration but with soft density for comfort. The Rebel rider can go solo or carry a passenger, as the rear seat pad quickly and easily unbolts. Under the seat there’s a 3L storage compartment which features a USB Type-C charging point.

An offset 120mm negative LCD instrument display offers intuitive information delivery. The ignition key locates on the left side of the frame and also opens the seat without having to be removed from the ignition. The uncluttered handlebars mount with substantial 1-inch clamps and the left-hand switchgear manages the riding modes and the optional DCT. And for long highway days, cruise control is fitted as standard.

The CMX1100T Rebel is designed for the rider that wants all the potential the standard bike offers, but also the ability to cover larger distances with in-built comfort and useful carrying capacity. The fork-mounted half-fairing, available only for the CMX1100T Rebel, is both stylishly evocative and – with its bespoke stubby screen – offers good wind deflection. Hard rear panniers, with hinged top lids, blend in perfectly and offer a full 35 litres carrying capacity (right 16L, left 19L) – an additional 11 litres compared to the nylon accessory saddle bags.

3.2 Engine

1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine

Strong performance, with well-defined character and delivery

Throttle By Wire engine management and tuned exhaust note

The CMX1100 Rebel’s 1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine produces peak power of 64kW @ 7,000rpm with 98Nm @ 4,750rpm peak torque. These are healthy numbers in this segment of the market, and a guarantee of strong performance. Increased inertia from a heavy flywheel mass means the low-rpm response is not only extremely strong but delivered with real character.

Compact dimensions (thanks to the Unicam drive train and semi-dry sump crankcase) centralise mass neatly, make for a low centre of gravity with maximum ground clearance when coupled with the Rebel’s low-slung frame design.

A 270° phased crankshaft and uneven firing interval ensure character. But also a unique exhaust system, valve timing and lift generate an even stronger ‘pulse’ feel. And, in keeping with the Rebel’s dual personality, the engine pulse changes from one that responds harmoniously at low revs to all throttle inputs, to a more boisterous, sensation-heightening ‘throb’ as the rpm rises.

Engine management is via Throttle By Wire (TBW) and PGM-FI feeds the throttle bodies from a 7L airbox. Adding to riding satisfaction is the exhaust note, which has been tuned to deliver a deep, low-frequency sound pulse through the 5.3L oval-section muffler below 4,000rpm married to a much more powerful, high-frequency note as rpm climbs.

The crankcases split horizontally, and the water pump is housed within the clutch casing with a thermostat integrated into the cylinder head. Manual and DCT versions of the engine share common crankcases with only minor external differences. Secondary vibrations are neutralised by the mutually reciprocating motion of the pistons, while primary inertial and coupling vibrations are cancelled by the use of biaxial balance shafts. The water and oil pumps are driven by the balancer shafts.

A crank pulsar – with relator teeth spaced at 10° intervals – manages misfire detection, important for OBD2/EURO5 compliance. In addition, for EURO5 Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensors in the downpipes give accurate measurement of the air/fuel mixture ratio.

3.3 Engine Electronics

Throttle By Wire (TBW) control

3 default riding modes to choose from, plus USER customisation

3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control

TBW manages engine performance and character, plus the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control. There are pre-set 3 modes for the rider to choose covering a wide variety of riding conditions. Mode selection is managed from the left-hand switchgear; an indicator in the instrument display activates when HSTC is working.

STANDARD offers a middle setting for engine power delivery, engine braking and HSTC, delivering a relaxed ride at low rpm and speeds, while unleashing much more of the Rebel’s potential as the revs rise.

RAIN transmits low engine power delivery and braking, matched to high HSTC, for relaxed riding and extra reassurance on wet or slippery surfaces.

SPORT gives aggressive engine power delivery and standard engine braking, with low HSTC intervention to allow maximum performance.

USER mode offers the ability to customise between the settings for the preferred combination. Once set, the USER setting is automatically stored so there’s no need to re-set each time the ignition is turned on.

3.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

3 default D mode (automatic) shifting schedules mirror the riding modes

USER mode offers customisation

Honda has sold over 240,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. For the CMX1100 Rebel, since its introduction 57% of owners have chosen the DCT option.

DCT delivers consistent, seamless gear changes and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd and 5th, the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue and extra ‘brain space’ to concentrate on pure riding aspects such as riding line, cornering, braking and acceleration points.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches – the Automatic settings, with pre-programmed shift patterns which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine rpm to decide when a shift should occur, and the Manual Transmission setting for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

Through TBW control, the DCT shift patterns are linked with the 3 riding modes.

In STANDARD riding mode, the DCT shift pattern offers a balance between high-gear, low-speed cruising and low-gear, full-throttle excitement.

RAIN selects higher gears more quickly for a super-smooth ride.

SPORT delivers higher-rpm and lower gears, holds onto revs for longer before upshifts, and downshifting at higher rpms for more engine braking effect.

The USER option also allows the rider to adopt any of the three DCT shift patterns in any riding mode according to preference.

3.5 Chassis

Signature tubular steel frame underpins Rebel styling

Steering geometry provides stability with easy handling characteristics

43mm cartridge-style front forks and piggyback rear shocks, both spring preload adjustable

Radial mount four-piston front brake caliper and 330mm floating disc

130/70B18, 180/65B16 front and rear tyres

A styling statement in itself, the CMX1100 Rebel’s tubular steel frame is based around the raw and simple design of its sibling and features the same defined ‘theme’ line running diagonally front to back, with the fuel tank playing its part sat above the 35mm diameter main tubes which, naturally, are larger than the CMX500 Rebel’s. The 50.8mm diameter swingarm, too has an ‘engineered’ look to match.

Wheelbase is 1,520mm; the forks have a 30° angle for cruiser style, 2° offset from the 28° ‘rake’ line itself; trail is 110mm. This combination delivers the right look, but also straight-line stability and accurate, easy handling. Wet weight is set at 223kg with manual transmission, and 233kg for the DCT-equipped option. The CMX1100T Rebel weighs in at 238kg manual and 248kg in DCT form.

Seat height is a very manageable 700mm and the triangle between handlebars, seat and mid-mount footpegs places the rider firmly ‘in’ the motorcycle. The overall geometry allows generous lean angles of 35° each side (as measured by Honda), meaning the CMX11100 Rebel can enjoy a twisty ‘canyon’ ride and clip apexes with the best of them.

The cartridge-style front forks feature blacked-out 2-piece lowers (manufactured from both extruded and die-cast aluminium) mated to 43mm stanchions finished in a dark navy titanium oxide coating. Twin rear shocks feature a 12.5mm rod and pressurised ‘piggyback’ reservoir. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable for spring preload.

Braking power is served up by a front radial-mount monoblock four-piston caliper biting a 330mm floating disc and rear single piston caliper/256mm disc, both managed by ABS. Cast aluminium wheels feature 5 sporty Y-shaped spokes and wear fat tyres; a 180/65B16 rear and 130/70B18 front.

Accessories

As a motorcycle born to be accessorised there are a range of Genuine Honda Accessories ready to bolt straight on to the CMX1100 Rebel.

There are two packs available that have grouped accessories into two categories with different customer styles in mind: the ‘street’ and the ‘tour’ line-ups:

The Street Pack includes:

Wadding Seat ­– black or brown

Tank Pad (Side & Centre)

Headlight Cowl

Short Front Mudguard

Wheel stripes

The Tour Pack includes:

Nylon Saddlebags (right 10L / left 14L) & Supports

Passenger Backrest

Backrest Pad

Rear Carrier

All accessories can also be purchased individually and the following accessories are also available:

Solo Carrier

Protective Film

Screen Cowl & Attachment

Brown Pillion Seat

Grip Heaters

Wind Shield – only available for CMX1100T Rebel

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type SOHC liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve parallel twin with 270° crank and Uni-cam. Displacement 1084cc Bore & Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Max. Power Output 64kW at 7,000rpm Max. Torque 98Nm at 4,750rpm Oil Capacity 4.8/4.3 (5.2/4.7 DCT) FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 13.6L Fuel Consumption 20.4km/l (4.9L/100km) – MT and DCT Noise levels (dB) Lurban75.7dB, Lwot79.6dB – MT;

Lurban 75.5dB, Lwot 79.9dB – DCT CO 2 Emissions 114g/km – MT and DCT ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/11.2AH ACG Output 0.419kW DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type MT：Wet multiplate clutch DCT: Wet multiplate hydraulic 2-clutch Transmission Type MT: 6-speed Manual Transmission DCT: 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (L x W x H) 2240mm x 853mm x 1115mm – MT

2240mm x 834mm x 1115mm – DCT Wheelbase 1,520mm Caster Angle / Fork Angle 28° / 30° Trail 110mm Seat Height 700mm Ground Clearance 120mm Kerb Weight CMX1100 Rebel – MT: 223kg / DCT 233kg CMX1100T Rebel – MT: 238kg / DCT 248kg SUSPENSION Type Front Preload adjustable 43mm cartridge style Type Rear Preload adjustable twin piggyback rear shock WHEELS Type Front Multi-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear Multi-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Front MT3.50 Rim Size Rear MT5.00 Tyres Front 130/70B18 M/C Tyres Rear 180/65B16 M/C BRAKES ABS System Type 2-channel ABS Type Front Radial mounted monoblock four-piston brake caliper, 330mm floating single disc Type Rear Single piston caliper, 256mm single disc INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Offset 120mm negative LCD instrument display, USB-C charger Security System HISS Headlight LED Taillight LED

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.