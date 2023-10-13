Brands Hatch set for final Showdown of 2023 Bennetts BSB

The 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship intensified last time out at Donington Park and now the battle for the title will go down to the wire at Brands Hatch as eight riders remain in mathematical contention ahead of the three decisive races this weekend.

Tommy Bridewell leads the standings from his BeerMonster Ducati teammate Glenn Irwin by just 7.5 points as the pair target PBM’s ninth title this weekend in memory of their late team owner Paul Bird.

The rivalry is fierce and it reached boiling point last time out at Donington Park with the pair clashing, but the teammates can’t afford a repeat performance this weekend as their title contenders close in.

Kyle Ryde is bidding to make it consecutive titles for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, trailing Bridewell at the top by 35 points – the points value for a single race win this weekend. Leon Haslam is only six points further adrift for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team and right in the hunt too.

Haslam is no stranger to the tables turning dramatically at the decider. The 2018 Champion was denied the crown a year before when his 32-point advantage in the standings ahead of the finale was destroyed, and Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne snatched the title by six points.

Lee Jackson is just 2.5 points adrift of Haslam and the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki rider has been the model of consistency this season, whilst Jason O’Halloran, Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon could yet cause an upset.

Six different race winners and a total of 12 riders have celebrated podium finishers this season for ten different teams, but the 2023 Champion will be decided after three crucial races on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit this weekend.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 368 Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 360.5 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 333 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 327 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 324.5 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 317.5 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 292 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 264

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com