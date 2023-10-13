Ryde bounces back from crash to end opening day ahead of title rivals

Kyle Ryde took the advantage in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Free Practice times at Brands Hatch today, bouncing back from a small crash at Sheene Curve during the afternoon to lead the title contenders into tomorrow’s BikeSocial Sprint race.

Ryde arrives at Brands Hatch 35 points adrift of Tommy Bridewell at the top of the standings and the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider stormed ahead in the closing minutes to displace Peter Hickman from the top of the times. The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team rider had set the initial pace before a red flag interruption when Charlie Nesbitt crashed out unhurt.

When the session resumed the conditions had continued to improve and Ryde wasted no time in pushing to hit the top of the times as the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider bids to retain the title for the team on Sunday.

Glenn Irwin had been sitting in 12th before the red flag, but when the session resumed he launched the BeerMonster Ducati into third place ahead of Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Championship leader Tommy Bridewell held a top five position at the end of the opening day with McAMS Yamaha in sixth place ahead of fellow title contenders Jason O’Halloran, Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes.

Max Cook held ninth despite a crash at Clearways in the final minute for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki and Jack Kennedy. Ryan Vickers and Luke Mossey completed the top 12 who progress through to eBay Qualifying 2 tomorrow.

Leon Haslam meanwhile had a challenging start to the weekend as the title-contending ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider ended the opening day in 22nd position.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, combined Free Practice results:

Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 1m:25.757s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.331s Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.466s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.678s Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.692s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.714s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +0.724s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing Motorrad) +0.980s Max Cook (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +0.988s Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) +1.052s Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.290s Luke Mossey (Tactix by Lloyd and Jones BMW) +1.322s

Kyle Ryde

LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha

“It feels good to end the day fastest and the best way to start the weekend, but it has been mixed conditions and emotions.

“I was very positive today and I was a little bit annoyed too! I missed a couple of minutes of the session, so I was pretty mad. There was no going steady – I went straight out and in a bit of anger I went straight to the top.

“I had a little tip off in the last session, but it was nothing. I just hit a wet patch and was scared to pull the brake and then ran into the gravel at about 70mph. I got beached and fell off, but luckily the bike wasn’t too damaged.

“To be fastest was good and I’ve got a little gap to second as well today but there is definitely room to improve the bike so hopefully we can do that in the morning. Obviously, when the track’s fully dry kerb to kerb, it’s a lot easier to ride and tomorrow people will be going faster for sure.”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com