Canet grabs pole with FIVE riders covered by just 0.071

As ever, it was a close affair in Moto2™ as the riders took to the Mandalika Circuit to decide the grid ahead of Sunday’s racing action. But this time around, it was CLOSE. Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) put himself in the perfect position as he still seeks to take his first victory in the class. The Spaniard’s 1:34.155 put him just +0.003s clear of his compatriot Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46) who was lighting up the timing screens in the closing moments. Just +0.019s covered the top three in Q2 as Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) put in a stellar performance to take the final front-row spot, and it’s 0.071 covering the top FIVE.

Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) missed out on a front-row start by just +0.024s as he took P4. The newly signed 2024 MotoGP™ rider will be joined by Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) on row two. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) bagged 7th place to head row three in front of his fellow Brit Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) and Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (Fieten Olie Racing GP), with title challenger Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) taking a trip to the gravel trap and only rounding out the top ten.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 13:15 local time (GMT +8).

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com