Moreira takes magic maiden win as Masia’s lead increases

Epic action and a maiden victory were the main ingredients for a classic Moto3™ race at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) took his first Grand Prix victory after fending off the big hitters in an intense race-long scrap for the win.

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was also in the mix as he got elbows out to take second place in an epic last lap scrap with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), who rounded out the podium. Moreira’s victory is the first Grand Prix win for a Brazilian rider in any class since Alex Barros won at the 2005 Portuguese GP!

There was drama before the riders even lined up on the grid in Indonesia as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) hit the deck on the sighting lap. The IntactGP team then rushed to get the Japanese rider’s Husqvarna ready to race and did manage to get it done in time.

The lights then went out and Moreira took the hole shot through Turn 1 but the nightmare continued for Sasaki, who struggled off the line and dropped all the through to the back of the pack.

The typical Moto3™ freight train then formed as Moreira led the way. The Brazilian had his hands full with the likes of Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Alonso, and Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) with several other Moto3™ big hitters keeping themselves in contention.

It was an all-out war on the circuit as the gloves were off and the riders proceeded to swap and change positions with the laps ticking away.

Whilst the battle raged on, a shortcut from Holgado wasn’t received lightly by the stewards as the Spaniard flew past Moreira to take the lead with seven laps to go.

The Tech3 rider saw red after taking his tour through the Long Lap loop. Now down in P10, Holgado bit the screen and pushed on to set the fastest lap of the race as he carved his way through the pack. With two laps to go Holgado hit the front again.

The last lap quickly came around and it was Moreira who led the way as he had Muñoz, Holgado, and Alonso directly in his rear view, with Masia also keeping himself in contention.

The group swapped paintwork and bashed bars as the lap went on and the Brazilian also had a scare as he exceeded track limits – but he then dropped anchor, let Holgado very purposefully past, and then tucked back in. In other words: a ready made case study in exactly what to do. And he was still glued right to the number 96’s rear wheel, so he attacked again – and held it for that stunning maiden win.

A brilliant last-corner move from Alonso consolidated his second place as he demoted Muñoz to the final rostrum spot, with two rookies – Veijer and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – taking fourth and fifth.

Holgado? He was relegated to P14 after failing to take the last Long Lap in time, gaining a time penalty in lieu. Championship leader Masia is therefore even more so as he finished in P6 in the Mandalika mayhem, and with his closest rival Sasaki failing to recover from his early race drama in 18th, the Spaniard extends his lead to 16 – with Holgado still in the hunt 17 adrift.

It could not get any closer in Moto3™! It’s game on in the 2023 title race as attentions now turn to the next round on the Grand Prix calendar. The MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place in just one week’s time at Philip Island. Join us for more!

