Pricing and availability of 25th anniversary Hayabusa announced

Suzuki has announced that the special edition Hayabusa, launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary hyperbike, is available in dealerships now with an OTR price of £18,599, and will also be available on 2.9% APR finance on PCP or HP.

The anniversary edition, launched to celebrate a quarter of a century of an icon after the first generation Hayabusa changed the game in 1999, comes in a head-turning glass blaze orange and glass sparkle black, and with a list of standout features including: special anniversary logo on the fuel tank and laser-etched into the twin exhaust mufflers, gold-anodised brake disc carriers and drive chain adjusters, raised Suzuki lettering on the fuel tank, a standard-fit single seat cowl in addition to the pillion pad, and new gloss black trim.

Underneath, it packs the same torque-rich, 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine as the current third generation Hayabusa, which produces more cumulative power and torque than any of its predecessors. Thanks to a heavily redesigned engine for 2021 – with new pistons, conrods, crankshaft and camshaft – the latest iteration of the Hayabusa is the fastest-launching one yet.

Helping that cause is a comprehensive suite of electronics that features three launch control settings, 10 traction control modes, and three power modes, plus lean-angle sensitive ABS, three levels of engine brake settings, cruise control, hill hold, low RPM assist, and easy-start.

Launched in 1999 the original Hayabusa stunned the motorcycling world and gave birth to the hypersport category. Taking its name from the Japanese for Peregrine falcon – famed for feasting on blackbirds – it delivered unrivalled performance, was immediately recognisable thanks to its now-iconic silhouette, and went on to develop cult status.

The launch of the second generation Hayabusa in 2008 boosted capacity and power, while a mid-term update in 2013 added Brembo monobloc calipers and ABS. The third generation was launched in 2021, after 200,000 units had been sold worldwide.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, said, “There aren’t many – if any – motorcycles that can boast the same sort of history, legacy, and standing that the Hayabusa does. It’s not hyperbole to call it an icon, or game-changing, or legendary; it is all of those things. It really is in a class of one, and moving into its 25th year, customers can own a piece of history with this special edition, and to make it even easier to do so we’re pleased to be able to launch it with a low finance rate of 2.9% on PCP or HP.”

