Alpinestars – SMX-1 Drystar Gloves

The short cuff SMX-1 Drystar Gloves are engineered to deliver enhanced feel and sensitivity with the bike’s controls while providing a high level of protection, stretch and flexibility.

These gloves are equipped with Alpinestars Drystar® membrane for superior breathability and waterproof performance, and a carbon effect knuckle for effective impact protection.

1. Drystar® construction for optimum waterproof performance and superior breathability.

2. Ergonomic carbon effect knuckle for effective protection against impacts.

3. Reinforced palm with padded landing zones for additional durability.

Protection

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE certified motorcycling product: CE Level 1 KP.

Key Features

• Goat leather and synthetic suede on digit, backhand and palm for the optimum blend of comfort, durability and abrasion resistance.

• Technical stretch inserts for an optimized fit and enhanced comfort.

• Palm stretch insert and seamless wrist closure for additional comfort in key zones.

• Alpinestars finger bridge limits finger roll and prevents separation in the event of a crash.

• Touchscreen compatible thumb and index finger.