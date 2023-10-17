Search
Alpinestars – SMX-1 Drystar Gloves

Frank Duggan
Alpinestars - Smx-1 Drystar GlovesThe short cuff SMX-1 Drystar Gloves are engineered to deliver enhanced feel and sensitivity with the bike’s controls while providing a high level of protection, stretch and flexibility.

These gloves are equipped with Alpinestars Drystar® membrane for superior breathability and waterproof performance, and a carbon effect knuckle for effective impact protection.

1. Drystar® construction for optimum waterproof performance and superior breathability.
2. Ergonomic carbon effect knuckle for effective protection against impacts.
3. Reinforced palm with padded landing zones for additional durability.

Protection
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE certified motorcycling product: CE Level 1 KP.

Key Features
• Goat leather and synthetic suede on digit, backhand and palm for the optimum blend of comfort, durability and abrasion resistance.
• Technical stretch inserts for an optimized fit and enhanced comfort.
• Palm stretch insert and seamless wrist closure for additional comfort in key zones.
Alpinestars finger bridge limits finger roll and prevents separation in the event of a crash.
• Touchscreen compatible thumb and index finger.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

