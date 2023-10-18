Search
Acosta aims to hammer home his advantage in Australia

Acosta aims to hammer home his advantage in Australia

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan



Acosta Aims To Hammer Home His Advantage In AustraliaWith a top five on the grid covered by less than a tenth in Indonesia, it was no surprise that missing out on the front row was no ominous sign for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Once the lights went out the number 37 was off like a shot, and once in the lead he pulled another Acosta. That advantage is now 65 points at the top of the table, so can he do it again?

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) will want to be back on that podium and get in Acosta’s way, however, and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will want more. And can Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) finally crack that podium?

The rider who stole the spotlight last season was Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) though. After a tougher and scrappier run, can the number 21 find another ace up his sleeve – quite literally – this weekend? We’ll find out at 12:15 (GMT +2) as Moto2™ takes on Phillip Island!

