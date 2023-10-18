New Generation Back Protector Added to Vanucci’s Expanding Motorcycle Range

The VXP-2 Protection Vest combines safety and practicality with CE Level 2 back protection as well as exceptional comfort and freedom of movement.

UK motorcyclists can now order the VXP-2 online at Louis Moto – Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

Vanucci has released the new VXP-2 Protection Vest, available in male and female fits, to the UK market, designed with both excellent safety and comfort in mind. The zip-up vest design is constructed of 86% polyester and 14% elasthane, giving the VXP-2 a close fit allowing riders to wear it under a motorcycle jacket or one-piece leathers, while maintaining ultimate freedom of movement.

The lightweight back protector offers CE Level 2 protection, with practicality provided by 3D mesh for increased air circulation to aid rider cooling in hot conditions, also helped by external vents for further air flow.

Priced at £156* and available to purchase now via the Louis Moto website (www.louis-moto.co.uk), the Vanucci VXP-2 Protection Vest is the ideal choice for all riders who want extra peace of mind, from daily commuters, to weekend and track day riders.

Alongside the new VXP-2 Protection Vest, Vanucci has also added the VXP-3 Back Protector to its growing motorcycle kit range. Offering CE Level 2 protection, the VXP-3 is also lightly padded and has an ergonomic fit for optimum comfort, enhanced by the elastic waist belt to help maintain its position under a jacket or full leathers. The VXP-3 is £95* and available to purchase in the UK via Louis Moto’s website.

For UK motorcyclists shopping any of Louis Moto’s exclusive brands, including Vanucci, VAT as well as refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.

*All prices correct as going to press.