Stay warm with Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves – now in stock

With the weather now feeling like a typical British autumn, the Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves are now in stock with authorised Richa dealers.

The winter gloves feature ‘active heating’ from the Gerbing Xtreme Microwire system with heating elements throughout the entire glove – including the fingers – meaning that every part will be kept toasty and warm. Riders can choose from three levels using a button on the glove – once chosen a blue, orange or red status light will illuminate to illustrate the chosen mode.

Coming as standard with a motorcycle battery connector kit, the gloves can be powered directly from the motorcycle’s battery to deliver unlimited warmth. An optional battery kit can be purchased separately – RRP £119.99 – which offers 4.5 hours of warmth on the lowest setting (blue), up to 2.5 hours on the middle setting (orange), and 1.5 hours on the highest setting* (red).

Equipped with a long cuff to keep out the pesky draughts and raindrops, the gloves also feature an AquaShell LTZ waterproof and breathable membrane to offer protection from the winter elements. The outer of the glove is made from a Cordura 600D textile with goatskin on the inside of the palm. On the inside, there’s a tri-fleece lining as well as D3O knuckle protectors and a temperfoam palm slider. The inside of the fingers is made of a stretchy Spandex for a comfortable grip. For a secure fit, the Richa Inferno gloves have a wrist closure and a drawstring around the cuff.

The Richa Inferno heated gloves are available in sizes S-4XL with an RRP of £219.99. For further information and to find your local stockist at www.nevis.uk.com.

*To use the highest setting, it’s necessary to unlock it first – please consult the user manual as to instructions.

