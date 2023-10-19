Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelStay warm with Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves – now in stock

Stay warm with Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves – now in stock

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Stay warm with Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves – now in stock

Stay Warm With Richa Inferno Heated Motorcycle Gloves – Now In StockWith the weather now feeling like a typical British autumn, the Richa Inferno heated motorcycle gloves are now in stock with authorised Richa dealers.

The winter gloves feature ‘active heating’ from the Gerbing Xtreme Microwire system with heating elements throughout the entire glove – including the fingers – meaning that every part will be kept toasty and warm. Riders can choose from three levels using a button on the glove – once chosen a blue, orange or red status light will illuminate to illustrate the chosen mode.

Stay Warm With Richa Inferno Heated Motorcycle Gloves – Now In StockComing as standard with a motorcycle battery connector kit, the gloves can be powered directly from the motorcycle’s battery to deliver unlimited warmth. An optional battery kit can be purchased separately – RRP £119.99 – which offers 4.5 hours of warmth on the lowest setting (blue), up to 2.5 hours on the middle setting (orange), and 1.5 hours on the highest setting* (red).Stay Warm With Richa Inferno Heated Motorcycle Gloves – Now In Stock

Equipped with a long cuff to keep out the pesky draughts and raindrops, the gloves also feature an AquaShell LTZ waterproof and breathable membrane to offer protection from the winter elements. The outer of the glove is made from a Cordura 600D textile with goatskin on the inside of the palm. On the inside, there’s a tri-fleece lining as well as D3O knuckle protectors and a temperfoam palm slider. The inside of the fingers is made of a stretchy Spandex for a comfortable grip. For a secure fit, the Richa Inferno gloves have a wrist closure and a drawstring around the cuff.Stay Warm With Richa Inferno Heated Motorcycle Gloves – Now In Stock

The Richa Inferno heated gloves are available in sizes S-4XL with an RRP of £219.99. For further information and to find your local stockist at www.nevis.uk.com.

*To use the highest setting, it’s necessary to unlock it first – please consult the user manual as to instructions. 

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

Mcm Advert For Website Issue 1 800px

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
2024 Honda SH350i

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

2024 Honda Sh350i

2024 Honda SH350i

Frank Duggan -
2024 Honda Sh125i

2024 Honda SH125i

Frank Duggan -
2024 Honda Sh Mode 125

2024 Honda SH Mode 125

Frank Duggan -

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
2024 Honda Sh350i

2024 Honda SH350i

Frank Duggan - 0