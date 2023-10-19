The affordable GIVI top case made for all types of motorcyclists

The new GIVI Monolock B45+ top case is the perfect solution for those looking for quality at a competitive price for both urban use and road trips.

The new GIVI Monolock B45+ top case, with its 45 litre capacity and space for up to two full-face helmets, is presented as an interesting entry-level solution within the brand’s extensive product range thanks to its excellent qualities and functionality. Its square shape, price and large capacity make the top case from the Italian company a great choice for all motorcyclists looking for a versatile option for both day-to-day use in the city and for longer escapades on two wheels.

The Italian brand GIVI has been innovating for 45 years to make everyday motorcycling easier with cases, boots, bags and other accessories designed specifically for the different types of journeys that can be faced. Among its new products for 2023 is its new Monolock B45+ top case, which is presented as the best option for those looking for a practical alternative for all kinds of journeys on two wheels, whether it’s daily commuting or any kind of longer route.

The B45+ has a large capacity of 45 litres, allowing it to carry a maximum load of 3 kilos, which is enough space for two full-face helmets. What’s more, there is an elastic net for storing personal items on top of the lid, and it can be fitted with the GIVI T502B inner bag to get even more out of it.

This new top case from GIVI includes a patented GIVI Monolock grill, together with a universal kit for attachment to any type of motorbike. And thanks to its key locking system, everything stored in the B45+ top case is safe and secure. It also features a soft inner mat inside the top case to prevent items from moving around, as well as a backrest for the comfort of the passenger.

The GIVI Monolock B45+ top case is manufactured in black and its design stands out for its urban look with modern touches such as the satin silver plastic trims. And that’s not all; thanks to its square shape, it has a backrest that favours the rider’s comfort. It’s available at a price of £157.00 (VAT included).

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

