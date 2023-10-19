Iconic Auctioneers biggest ever motorcycle sale of 245 bikes includes tv celebrity Henry Cole’s bikes, a Brough Superior and the largest private Ducati collection amongst others, at the NEC on 12th November.

Iconic Auctioneers is delighted to bring its largest ever motorcycle sale to the NEC Classic Motor Show next month on 12th November. With a record entry of 245 auction lots, valued at over £1.5 million, the auction house hopes to continue its world record breaking trend of sales.

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager at Iconic Auctioneers comments: “I am delighted to bring our largest ever motorcycle sale to the NEC this year. There is a fantastic selection of bikes of all makes and models with prices to suit all budgets from No Reserve to £250,000. It includes the largest collection of Ducati’s I’ve ever dealt with, along with the private bikes of the well-known motorcycle celebrity Henry Cole. Without a doubt, this selection of bikes will attract worldwide interest.”

Two bikes from Henry Cole, TV celebrity from the Motorcycle Show and Shed and Buried

The two bikes from Henry Cole, the TV celebrity from the Motorcycle Show and Shed and Buried include a 1961 Dresda Triton 750cc, allegedly used by Dave Degens as an early race bike but no paperwork to prove this – guided at £8,000 – £10,000 and a 2012 Norton Commando 961 SE Café

Racer 961cc. This ‘one off’ Café racer was built specially for the TV Presenter but comes to auction with zero miles and never started! It even has the factory writing on the headlight ‘Henry Cole’, so it will require recommissioning before use.

Also leading the pack for this Iconic sale is a 1938 Brough Superior SS100. The ‘Rolls Royce of Motorcycles’ was the way the press described George Brough’s bespoke machines. Favoured by the rich and famous, and built using the best components and most powerful engines available at the time. This is a fabulous opportunity to own a well-known and correct Brough Superior MX SS100. Winner of numerous awards including ‘Best MX SS100’ at the Brough Rally (twice), ‘Best Ridden to Show’ once and ‘Best Bike’ at VMCC Rally twice. It comes to auction with a known history since 1954 and has been with the current owner since 2018.

Also in the sale is one of the UKs largest private collections of Ducatis to ever come to auction, including a 1991 Ducati 851 SP3 888cc, Lot: 585, number 487 of only 500 SP3’s produced, guided at £20,000 – £25,000. A 1993 Ducati 888 SP0 888cc, Lot: 587, which is a limited-edition number 80 of the US market 888 SPO with just 3,000 miles on the odometer and guided at £20,000 – £25,000, and Lot 592 a 1997 Ducati 916 SPS 996cc, Limited edition SPS homologation special, also guided at £20,000 – £25,000.

The collection is owned by Jeff Fosker of Foskers Ferraris, the oldest independent specialist Ferrari dealer, based at the Brands Hatch Circuit.

Further highlights at the sale include:

For more information on the above-mentioned motorcycles along with all the others entered in the Motorcycle sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on 12th November, please see www.iconicauctioneers.com. If you have a motorcycle or collection that you are interested is selling, please contact their motorcycle specialists on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or [email protected].