Ducati Multistrada V4 Rs, When Superbike Meets Touring

In the fourth episode of the Ducati World Première 2024 web series Ducati presents the new V4 RS the sportiest, most sophisticated and exclusive Multistrada ever created by the Bologna based manufacturer. Produced in a numbered series, the Multistrada V4 RS is the latest addition to the family which celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year and is equipped with the Desmosedici Stradale engine, derived from that of the Panigale V4.

Thanks to the V4 equipped with desmodromic distribution, the Multistrada V4 RS offers unique performance and riding sensations, maintaining the balance that has always distinguished the family. The experience is made memorable by the unmistakable sound of the Desmosedici Stradale with dry clutch and Akrapovič silencer, and by the spirited and exciting power delivery. Sensations also guaranteed by the chassis of the sportiest Multistrada in the family, thanks to Öhlins suspension, single-sided aluminium swingarm and forged rims.

The most demanding motorcyclists will appreciate the technical and stylistic details that make it a unique motorcycle in personality and substance. The RS logo, which becomes a real characterising element of the model, was designed by the Centro Stile and is shown in the livery, on the key and in the dashboard graphics. The slim and streamlined tail, designed exclusively for this bike, helps to make it even sportier.

The Multistrada V4 RS is a model in which every component, every detail – from the electronic package equipped with radar technology to the very light titanium rear frame – was chosen with a single objective: to create the sportiest touring motorcycle ever. The most exciting Multistrada ever created by Ducati.

Sporty style

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS combines the unmistakable Multistrada line, elegant and dynamic, with technical solutions that recall the technologies used in racing, typical of Borgo Panigale’s super sports bikes. The name RS has exactly this meaning, recalling another motorcycle in Ducati history – the Monster S4 RS – born according to the same inspiring principles.

The various carbon fibre components such as the front mudguard, the hand guards (designed specifically for this model), the heat shields and the front “beak”, create a play of contrasts with the Iceberg White livery, enriched by various references to the colour of the Desmosedici MotoGP.

The slender and lightweight techno-polymer tail integrates the passenger handles and defines a sporty, sophisticated and unmistakable side view. The titanium seat support frame is a component of great technical elegance which accentuates its sportiness and allows a weight saving of 2.5 kg compared to the standard one.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is produced in a numbered series. The number is shown on a black anodised aluminium plate, embellished with the Italian flag, applied to the triple clamp.

Superbike engine

The Multistrada V4 RS is the only one in the family to adopt the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. To combine the smoothness and regularity typical of the Multistrada with the personality and sporty characteristics of the Panigale and the Streetfighter, Ducati has intervened on the V4 obtaining a fluid and regular power delivery curve at low revs and at the same time, thanks to desmodromic distribution, exciting near the limiter. A personality that is also expressed thanks to the exhaust tone, which is deep at low levels and exhilarating like on Superbikes during acceleration at high rpm.

These objectives were achieved by adopting the air filter from the Panigale V4 R, which is more permeable and sportier, and an exhaust system with Akrapovič silencer developed specifically for the Multistrada V4 RS.

In this configuration, Euro 5+ homologated, the Desmosedici Stradale engine develops a maximum power of 180 hp, with limiter at 13,500 rpm. This value was chosen to guarantee sporting performance while maintaining the balance that has always distinguished the Multistrada V4 since its first version.

To make the most of the performance of the road Desmosedici, sportier and characterised by greater acceleration, the final ratio has been shortened while keeping the gear ratios unchanged.

Finally, as on the Panigale V4 SP2 and Streetfighter V4 SP2, the Multistrada V4 RS also features a STM-EVO SBK dry clutch made from billet aluminium, with a specific configuration of springs and slipper ramps. This component, which smooths out riding during braking and engagement phases, also contributes to enriching the exhaust sound with its typical metallic timbre when the clutch is disengaged.

Among the benefits of the dry clutch, we highlight the possibility of increasing performance by using Ducati Corse Performance Powered by Shell Advance oil, the result of the collaboration between Ducati Corse and Shell in Superbike and MotoGP.

To improve the thermal comfort of the engine, the Desmosedici Stradale has been designed to deactivate the rear bank when the bike is stationary, in neutral and with the engine temperature above 70°. Again to offer greater comfort, on the coldest days the upwashes, the ducts that channel fresh air to the rider’s legs, can be closed.

The maintenance interval for checking valve clearance on the Multistrada V4 RS is every 30,000 km. Electronics

The Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with the advanced and sophisticated electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among other features, standard radar technology on both the front and rear, which enables the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) functionality and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The electronic equipment of the Multistrada V4 RS, thanks to the information obtained from the Bosch inertial platform, is made up of 4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down.

All these systems have been calibrated for the characteristics and intended use of the model and integrated into four Riding Modes, namely Race, Sport, Touring, Urban.

On the V4 RS, the Full Power Mode (associated by default with the Race Riding Mode, characterised by a chequered flag above the name) is introduced for the first time in the Multistrada family; this delivers maximum power in all gears, with a prompt response from the throttle. The other Power Modes have been calibrated for use on the Multistrada V4. In particular:

High (associated by default with Sport Riding Mode) offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear with a slight reduction in torque in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prompt throttle response.

Medium (associated by default with Touring Riding Mode) also offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear, with a slight reduction in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, but with a sweeter throttle response.

Low (default in Urban Riding Mode) with power reduced to 84 kW (114 hp) and a smooth throttle response.

The Multistrada V4 RS is also equipped with EBC (Engine Brake Control) adjustable on three levels, which allows the rider to customize the engine braking depending on riding style and context.

The greater sportiness of the electronic package of the V4 RS is highlighted by the new graphics of the dashboard, which presents a control panel on the main screen with functionality similar to the Infomode Track of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. This drop-down menu displays the levels set for DTC, ABS and DWC in the selected riding mode. Furthermore, the intervention of Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control is highlighted by a flashing of the corresponding drop-down element and the lighting of the upper right corner of the dashboard.

The TFT dashboard with 6.5″ screen, characterised on the Multistrada V4 RS by dedicated graphics, enables you to view the map navigator thanks to Ducati Connect, which allows you to mirror your mobile device. Precisely to support this functionality, the smartphone compartment has forced ventilation, to cool the phone during intensive use of the navigation functions and while charging. Chassis and ergonomics

The chassis of the Multistrada V4 RS is developed around the 17″ front wheel, which ensures great precision and reactivity in sporty riding. This choice led to the choice of a monocoque aluminium frame different from the Multistrada V4 S and Rally to obtain a different inclination of the steering head (25.75° compared to 24.5°) defining the trail and wheelbase values in function of the greater sportiness of the bike, similar to what has already been done on the V4 Pikes Peak.

The Marchesini forged aluminium wheels, 2.7 kg lighter than those of the V4 S, make the dynamic behaviour of the vehicle more effective. Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, in the 120/70 front and 190/55 rear sizes, offer excellent grip during acceleration and a strong sensation of contact with the ground in the centre of the curve.

The choice of Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspensions goes in the direction of guaranteeing the best performance in sporting use thanks to the use of an “event based” system, as on the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S, which self-adjusts based on individual riding style. The system, already used on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, has been recalibrated to obtain the best balance between comfort in relaxed riding and support in sporty riding.

In particular, in the Touring and Sport Riding Modes the calibrations of the dynamic system have been modified to improve comfort during relaxed riding and at the same time support when having fun on mixed mountain terrain. Furthermore, to improve riding dynamics even at full load, hydraulic braking has been increased when the rider selects higher damping levels in the various Riding Modes, in the various Load Modes with luggage and passenger.

The braking system derives directly from that of the Panigale V4. At the front, the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, similar to the Multistrada V4 S, to which are added the pads of the Panigale V4. At the rear the system includes a single 265 mm diameter disc on which a Brembo floating caliper works. The control, with regressive kinematics, has a smaller pumping element, thus improving power and modulation. The system is managed by the Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME Cornering ABS system.

In addition to the carbon fibre and titanium elements, a small battery has been adopted to further reduce weight. In this way, 3 kg are saved compared to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

The new V4 RS offers sportier ergonomics than the Multistrada V4, with higher and further back footrests to increase the maximum lean angle. The handlebar, rigidly fixed to the plate to improve the riding feeling, is lower, narrower and has a less accentuated curvature. The new, softer grips have a sportier design.

This ergonomic combination translates into a better feeling in sporty riding, while maintaining a good level of comfort at the same time. Comfort has in fact been the subject of great attention, to maintain the best synthesis between sport and tourism of the Multistrada V4 RS. Accessories

The Ducati Performance catalogue offers various accessories to enhance the characteristics of the motorbike and make it unique from an aesthetic point of view. Motorcyclists who want to increase the versatility of the Multistrada V4 RS will find various luggage options, from plastic or aluminium side cases to tank and passenger seat bags and various oversized windshields.

To emphasise its sporting personality, the catalogue also offers billet aluminium parts such as levers, footrests, brake and clutch reservoirs or fuel tank and oil filler caps. There are also many carbon fibre details to lighten and make the image of the Multistrada V4 RS even more aggressive.

Colours and availability

The motorcycle will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from January 2024 in a single version, which includes front and rear radar as standard in the Iceberg White livery.

As on all models of the Multistrada family, on the Multistrada V4 RS Ducati also offers the exclusive “4Ever Multistrada” warranty, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage, guaranteed by the entire network of dealers of the Bologna-based company on European territory.

Multistrada V4 RS

Colours

Dedicated Iceberg White livery

Main standard equipment

1,103 cc Ducati Desmosedici Stradale engine with valve clearance check every 30,000 km*

Aluminium monocoque frame and aluminium single-sided swingarm

Titanium rear subframe*

Carbon fibre details

Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active electronic suspension with “event based” system

Wheel travel 170-170 mm

17″ Marchesini forged aluminium wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres sizes 120/70 ZR17 front and 190/55 ZR17 rear

Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME Cornering braking system

330 mm diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers

Full LED headlight with DRL and Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

TFT dashboard with 6.5” colour screen with dedicated graphics and display*

Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low)

4 Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Touring, Urban)

Front and rear radar technology (Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Hands Free Starting

Ducati Connect with phone, music and map navigator applications

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

*Exclusive equipment for Multistrada V4 RS