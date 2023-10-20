Classic heroes calendar for 2024 Rookies Cup Season

2024 will be the 18th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season. 26 of the world’s fastest teenagers chasing Cup victory on their KTMs already with thoughts of future World Championship glory.

Provisional Calendar

TEST: April 11-12, Jerez, Spain

RD 1: April 27-28, Jerez, Spain

RD 2: May 11-12, Le Mans, France

RD 3: June 1-2, Mugello, Italy

RD 4: June 29-30, Assen, The Netherlands

RD 5: August 17-18, Spielberg, Austria

RD 6: August 31-September 1, Aragon, Spain

RD 7: September 7-8, Misano, Italy

The venues are familiar and have already produced valuable lessons for Rookies who became GP stars

Jerez

Where it all started. Venue for the first ever Rookies Cup race in 2007, Johann Zarco finished 3rd but would go on to win the Cup that year. He became the first Rookie to win a Grand Prix, the 125cc Japanese GP in 2011 in Motegi. The Frenchman also clinched the first of two back-to-back Moto2 titles in Motegi in 2015.

Le Mans

Angel Piqueras scored a brilliant double in 2023 on his way to a record-breaking 9 victories in the season and taking the Cup.

Mugello

Always provides incredible racing including Collin Veijer’s fantastic victory last season in Race 2 where he showed the incredible skill and determination that has made him a sensation of this year’s Moto3 World Championship.

Assen

One of the classic GP venues and scene of Miguel Oliveira’s incredible victory in 2008. The Portuguese rider currently ties with Brad Binder for the greatest number of GP wins by an ex Rookie, 17.

Spielberg

A high point of the year and the circuit where Pedro Acosta took all four victories in the Covid hit double GP season of 2020. The Spaniard won the Moto3 World Championship the following year and currently leads the Moto2 title chase.

Aragon

Jorge Martín had already clinched the Cup but he still stormed to victory in the last race of the 2014 season in Aragon. The Spaniard won the Moto3 World Championship in 2018 and now challenges for the MotoGP title.

Misano

Always a great place to end the season and scene of Danny Kent’s victory in 2010 when the British rider lost the Cup by a single point to Jake Gagne. Kent went on to be the first Rookie to win the Moto3 World Championship in 2015

