R&G Unveils Ultimate, Stylish New Pro Engine Case Covers

The incredibly popular R&G Engine Case Cover range has been given a big boost with the all-new PRO range. Offering unmatched style and protection, the covers have been tested extensively throughout the 2023 British Superbike Championship and are FIM eligible parts listed.

With Engine Case Covers being one of R&G’s biggest sellers, the crash protection specialist is excited to be launching its all-new PRO range. This builds on the previously-announced PRO Radiator Guards and marks the Hampshire-based brand’s commitment to offering riders and racers the highest level of protection.

Designed and crafted in the UK using high-pressure casting, the lightweight aluminium PRO Engine Case Covers offer uncompromising durability and strength, ensuring riders’ cases are shielded from the toughest of impacts. The covers have already been put to the ultimate test throughout the summer, with riders across the British Superbike paddock and Isle of Man TT using the prototype versions to great success. They have also been a mandated product in the inaugural year of the highly-successful F 900 R Cup, while they have also just been added to the FIM eligible parts list.

Each case is designed to absorb the impact of a crash or drop and features a robust H.D.P.E. “Skidder” that can be easily replaced afterwards, saving riders money by eliminating the need to purchase an entirely new kit each time.

R&G has also ensured that the covers not only provide the maximum level of protection but also enhance the overall aesthetics of the bike. The sleek, powder-coated finish offers an elegant touch and is completed with a laser-etched R&G logo. As with all of the R&G range, the new PRO covers have been specifically designed for each bike, and in this case that ensures correct ground clearance, coverage, strength and placement.

The PRO Engine Case Covers are currently available for the:

2011- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R/RR

2019- BMW S1000RR

2020- Honda CBR1000RR-R and Fireblade SP

2020- BMW F900R and F900XR

2021- BMW S1000R

2021 & 2022 BMW M1000RR

2023 – BMW M1000R

Recommended retail prices start at £74.99 for the covers (excl. VAT) and £13.33 for the Skidder replacement. The full range is available here.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.