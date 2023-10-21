Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsSasaki bounces back for stunning pole as Masia starts P13

Sasaki bounces back for stunning pole as Masia starts P13

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Sasaki bounces back for stunning pole as Masia starts P13

Sasaki Bounces Back For Stunning Pole As Masia Starts P13Qualifying at the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix went the way of Championship hopeful Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as the Japanese rider grabbed the honours from home hero Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP).

The home hero made it onto the front row with his home crowd cheering him on, ahead of Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) in third. Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) will start from down in P13, with challenger Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) only two places further ahead on the grid.

Winner last time out, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) missed out on the front row by 0.105s as he’s set to head Row 2 ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) fronts Row 3 in seventh place as he’s joined by David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), who also crashed in Q2, rider ok, and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing). Replacement rider Vicente Perez (BOE Motorsports) rounds out the top 10 ahead of Holgado, with Masia in P13.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at the earlier time of 10:00 local time (GMT +11).Sasaki Bounces Back For Stunning Pole As Masia Starts P13

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Mcm Advert For Website Issue 1 800px

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Martin, Binder, Bagnaia: qualifying sets the scene for an Island classic

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Martin, Binder, Bagnaia: Qualifying Sets The Scene For An Island Classic

Martin, Binder, Bagnaia: qualifying sets the scene for an Island classic

Frank Duggan - 0