One of the UK’s largest private Ducati collections comes to auction with iconic auctioneers at the NEC Classic Motor Show on 12th November.

Probably the biggest private collection of modern Ducatis from the Ferrari specialist Jeff Fosker of Fosker Ferraris will be coming up for auction at the NEC sale on 12th November.

Iconic Auctioneers is hopeful that they will be able to continue their world record breaking trend set earlier this year with Ducatis breaking two world records – a 916 Senna 1 which sold for £45,000 and a 916 Foggy Replica which sold for £61,500.

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager at Iconic Auctioneers comments: “It’s the largest private collection of modern Ducati machines put to auction that I know of and it’s the biggest collection of Ducati’s I’ve ever dealt with. The timing is spot on for these bikes as the market moves away from classic British machines to the more modern ones from Europe and Japan. These bikes will attract worldwide interest.”

Jeff Fosker comments:” I fell in love with Ducatis, what can I say? I love them! When we were kids my late father Bernard, founded Foskers Ferraris in 1968, the oldest independent specialist Ferrari dealer, based at the Brands Hatch Circuit. He was a great fan of Vincent motorcycles and among them was a Black Lightning. Then in 1995 he bought himself a Ducati 916 SP and had it converted it to a two seater and he and my mother toured the whole of Europe on that bike. I suppose it was then, in about 1998, that my brother Colin and I started collecting Ducatis. Over the years we accumulated some 18 Ducatis and 2 MV Augustas – all of this collection is now in the Iconic Auctioneers Sale on November 12th.”

“The reason for the sale is that we just don’t get round to riding these Ducati motorcycles anymore, after riding for 25 years and these are bikes that need to be used and enjoyed!”

It is so appropriate to have this link between Ferraris and Ducatis in Jeff Fosker. Ducati is renowned for being the motorcycle equivalent of Ferrari, producing some very special motorcycles that the large majority of bikers aspire to own.

The Top three Ducatis in the Fosker Collection are:

Lot 585: 1991 Ducati 851 SP3 888cc: Guided £20,000 – £25,000

This 991 Ducati 851 SP3 888cc, number 487 of only 500 SP3’s produced and guided at £20,000 – £25,000. Born out of the fiercely competitive World Superbike series in the early 1990s there were only 500 SP3’s produced as a homologation special with tuned 888cc engine. Presented in very original and unrestored condition with just two previous owners and same current owner since 2010. The motorcycle shows only 8,600 recorded miles and has been dry stored for last few years but will require recommissioning before use.

Lot 587: A 1993 Ducati 888 SP0 888cc. Guided at £20,000 – £25,000

A 1993 Ducati 888 SP0 888cc, which is a limited-edition number 80 of the US market 888 SPO with just 3,000 miles on the odometer and guided at £20,000 – £25,000. Introduced in 1993, the 888 SPO or ‘Sports Production Omologato’ was built for the USA market as a homologation model. Using parts from the 851 and 888 Strada it had some expensive SP5 components including single seat, up-swept exhaust system, upgraded Ohlins shock system and a carbon front mudguard.

Lot 592: 1997 Ducati 916 SPS 996cc. Guided at £20,000 – £25,000.

A 1997 Ducati 916 SPS 996cc, Limited edition SPS homologation special, also guided at £20,000 – £25,000. Offering 134bhp and 170mph, the legendary 916 SPS (Sport Production Special) was a truly fearsome machine. It retailed at nearly £10,000 more than the standard Biposto as a limited edition. This example is presented in very original condition. Odometer showing only 4,900 miles with just one previous owner.

More information about the Fosker Collection of motorcycles along with a further 225 motorcycles entered for the Motorcycle Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on 12th November, please see www.iconicauctioneers.com. If you have a motorcycle or collection that you are interested is selling, please contact our motorcycle specialists on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or [email protected].