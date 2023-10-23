Search
LiveWire S2 Del Mar UK pricing & delivery

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Livewire S2 Del Mar Uk Pricing & DeliveryLivewire S2 Del Mar Uk Pricing & Delivery

Livewire® opens European reservations For S2 Del Mar® and confirms pricing and delivery schedule.

S2 Del Mar European pricing announced along with delivery schedule following recent Barcelona product introduction.

LiveWire®, the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to open reservations for the production version of their new S2 Del Mar® electric motorcycle in Europe while confirming pricing per market. The Del Mar® has received positive reception from new owners in the U.S. where LiveWire has begun deliveries of the sold-out Launch Edition. The company has also confirmed planned delivery dates for European delivery of both the Launch Edition and the production versions of the Del Mar.

S2 Del Mar Pricing incl. VAT

·       France €18,690

·       Germany €18,490

·       Netherlands €18,790

·       U.K. £16,990

Livewire S2 Del Mar Uk Pricing & DeliveryReservations & Product Details
For European LiveWire consumers, reservations for the S2 Del Mar will open at 4 p.m. CET on 25th October, and require a €100 or £100 fee. The production version of Del Mar will be available in 3 colors: Nimbus Grey, Nightfall Blue, and Asphalt Black. The Del Mar features an acceleration time of 0-100 KPH (62.1 MPH) in 3.0 seconds, 181 KM (112 miles) of city range, over-the-air updates, and utilises both L1 and L2 charging technology for charging flexibility and convenience regardless of location or environment.

Delivery Calendar
With Del Mar reservations opening 25th October, LiveWire has defined the delivery calendar and plan for both versions of the bike and the customers who have placed reservations.
S2 Del Mar Launch Edition Planned to Deliver Q1, 2024

·       S2 Del Mar Planned to Follow the Launch Edition later in Q1, 2024

Livewire S2 Del Mar Uk Pricing & DeliveryA2 License Eligibility
Unrestricted A and A2 License holders in the Europe can legally ride LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar due to the added benefits of the S2 electric powertrain because Del Mar’s peak power is rated at 63 kW (84.5 hp) while the continuous rated power is 30 kW (40.2 hp), which qualifies Del Mar as A2 License eligible.

European S2 Del Mar Demo Schedule

25th – 28th October
LiveWire Düsseldorf, Germany
LiveWire Grande Armée, France

31st October – 4th November
LiveWire Frankfurt, Germany
LiveWire Bastille, France

7th – 11th November
LiveWire München, Germany
LiveWire Saint-Cloud, France

15th – 18th November
LiveWire London, UK

14th – 15th November
LiveWire Saint-Cloud, France

17th – 18th November
Caen Salon Auto-Moto, France

21st – 25th November
LiveWire Manchester, UK
LiveWire Lyon, France

28th November – 2nd December
LiveWire Cheltenham, UK
LiveWire Cagnes, France

5th – 9th December
LiveWire Marseille Castellane, France

6th – 9th  December
LiveWire Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Livewire S2 Del Mar Uk Pricing & DeliveryAbout LiveWire
LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire is developing the electric technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

For more LiveWire UK news check out our dedicated page Harley-Davidson UK News

or head to the official LiveWire UK website www.livewire.com/en-gb

Frank Duggan - 0