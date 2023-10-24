Introducing the Kawasaki Vulcan S

Many thanks again to Alfs Motorcycles (particularly Mick/Dave) in Worthing, West Sussex for the loan of bike for the day.

I would say from the outset the Vulcan may not be everyones cup of tea, I’ve never ridden a cruiser style bike before so this is a first. At first looks I personally would’ve gone for the more naked look rather than the model I rode which was the Vulcan S Tourer in Metallic Flat Spark Black. This variant comes with a high touring screen, panniers and a sissy bar. Once out on the road it took me awhile to get used to the relaxed riding, and where to put my feet on teh pegs. When coming to a stop at a junction or lights I kept putting my feet down where the pegs normally are on say roadster or modern classic but the pegs weren’t there and I was just grabbing air. Once I did get used too it I have to say I did enjoy the ride. Like many I’m sure I had a pre-conception of cruisers and that was the weight, I imagined it to be very heavy but I was pleasantly surprised how light it was. That said I can’t compare it to anything like an Indian or a Harley as I have yet to ride one.

So here is a bit of info on the Kawasaki Vulcan S…

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is a versatile cruiser and has attention from riders of all levels, thanks to its impressive design, performance, and cutting-edge features. In this feature we will delve into the details of the Kawasaki Vulcan S, exploring its aesthetics, ergonomics, handling, safety features, and more. Whether you are a seasoned rider or a novice looking to make a statement on the road, the Vulcan S promises to deliver an exceptional riding experience.

The design of the Kawasaki Vulcan S is quite striking, its sleek but muscular silhouette immediately captures attention, showcasing a perfect blend of modernity and classic cruiser aesthetics. The low-slung profile, inverted headlight, and sculpted fuel tank exude a sense of power and aggression, while the slim sculpted seat and minimalistic rear end add a touch of elegance. The bike is available in Metallic Matte Carbon Gray / Ebony or Metallic Flat Spark Black colour options, allowing riders to choose the one that best suits their personal style. Furthermore, the ergonomics of the Vulcan S are carefully crafted to provide optimal comfort, with adjustable foot-pegs, handlebars, and a low seat height, ensuring a perfect fit for riders of all sizes.

Underneath its captivating exterior, it houses a potent engine that guarantees an exhilarating ride. Powered by a liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine, the Vulcan S delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it a force to be reckoned with on the open road. The engine’s smooth power delivery, paired with its efficient fuel consumption, offers a perfect balance between performance and practicality. Additionally, the it features a six-speed transmission that allows for seamless gear shifts, enhancing the overall riding experience.

When it comes to handling it excels in providing precision and control. Its lightweight chassis, combined with a low centre of gravity, enables effortless manoeuvrability, whether you are navigating city streets or conquering winding roads. The well-tuned suspension ensures a smooth and stable ride, absorbing bumps and imperfections with ease. Rear shock features adjustable preload, with 7 positions to suit rider size and payload. The Vulcan S’s nimble nature allows riders to confidently take on corners and tight turns, making it a pleasure to ride in various conditions.

The Vulcan is not only a powerhouse in terms of performance but also a showcase of cutting-edge technology. Equipped with a digital instrument cluster, riders can effortlessly access vital information such as speed, fuel level, and gear position. The Vulcan S also boasts advanced features like Kawasaki’s Economical Riding Indicator, which promotes fuel-efficient riding habits by displaying a leaf icon when the rider is operating the motorcycle in an environmentally friendly manner. Additionally it offers optional accessories such as Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to easily pair their smartphones and access navigation, music, and call functions.

When it comes to the overall riding experience, the Kawasaki excels in providing both comfort and control. The plush seat offers excellent support, ensuring fatigue-free rides even on long journeys. The rider-friendly ergonomics, with its relaxed riding position and well-positioned controls, further contribute to a comfortable and intuitive experience. The Vulcan S’s responsive throttle and precise braking system instil confidence, allowing riders to effortlessly navigate through traffic and enjoy the thrill of open road riding.

One of the standout features is its exceptional versatility. With its adjustable ergonomics, riders can easily tailor the motorcycle to suit their preferred riding style. Whether you prefer a more upright position for city commuting or a forward-leaning stance for spirited rides, the Vulcan S can seamlessly adapt to your needs. Furthermore, the bike offers a range of optional accessories, such as saddlebags and a passenger seat, allowing riders to customise the motorcycle for touring or accommodate a passenger with ease.

Kawasaki places a strong emphasis on rider safety, and the Vulcan S is no exception. The motorcycle is equipped with advanced safety features that provide a secure and confident ride. The ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) ensures optimal braking performance, preventing wheel lock-up and allowing riders to maintain control in emergency situations. Additionally it features Kawasaki’s Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System, which adapts to different road conditions and provides enhanced stability during braking. These safety features give riders the peace of mind they need to enjoy their ride to the fullest.

When it comes to pricing, the Kawasaki Vulcan S offers exceptional value for money starting from £7,229 (as per Kawasaki UK website). With its impressive performance, advanced features, and versatility, the motorcycle is attractively priced, making it accessible to a wide range of riders. Whether you are a seasoned rider or a beginner seeking a reliable and stylish cruiser, the Vulcan S provides an affordable option without compromising on quality or performance. In a highly competitive market, the Kawasaki Vulcan S holds its ground against its rivals.

When compared to similar cruisers in its class, the Vulcan S stands out with its unique combination of style, performance, and versatility. Its adjustable ergonomics, cutting-edge technology, and safety features give it an edge over many of its competitors. While personal preference plays a significant role in choosing a motorcycle, the Vulcan S undoubtedly has the qualities to appeal to riders seeking a standout cruiser.

In conclusion, the Kawasaki Vulcan S proves to be a remarkable motorcycle that excels in design, performance, handling, features, safety and value for money. Its sleek and muscular design, combined with adjustable ergonomics, offers both style and comfort. The engine and precise handling ensure an exhilarating riding experience, while advanced technology and safety features provide peace of mind. The bikes versatility and affordability make it an appealing choice for riders of all levels. Kawasaki has indeed created a cruiser that strikes the perfect balance between power, style, and practicality.

The Kawasaki Vulcan may not be everyones cup of tea but I can say enjoyed my time with it, I would say it would be perfect for someone looking for a cruiser style bike on a budget. I know I bang on about it but I do like a bike where I can put both feet down at the lights or a junction, so with a seat height of just 705mm it would also be perfect for someone short on stature.