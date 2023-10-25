Kawasaki unveil Ninja 40th Anniversary models for 2024 range

Over the last 40 years, Ninja motorcycles have captured the hearts of Sportsbike enthusiasts around the world. Never straying from what made Ninja famous from the start, the development of the iconic brand has always been at the forefront of technology, making Ninja not just a recognisable name but, for many riders, a way of life.

Now – for the 2024 model year – Kawasaki is releasing a “family group” of Ninja 40th Anniversary models as part of a celebration of four decades of performance and innovation. Set to be seen “in the flesh” for the first time at the prestigious EICMA show in Milan and now unveiled online, the trio of machines comprises the Ninja ZX-10R, base machine for multiple WorldSBK titles, the highly regarded mid-weight 636cc Supersport Ninja ZX-6R and the already highly praised and equally high revving Ninja ZX-4RR.

Each machine will be available in a version of the evocative early 1990’s Kawasaki World Endurance livery of green, blue and white with the bold, unapologetic Kawasaki logo dominating the lower cowl; just like the three-time championship winning machines of the period. Adopted for the 1989 ZXR series of machines, the distinctive livery dials into the fashion for all things retro while also looking fresh and contemporary. Like the Ninja itself – it’s a win/win combination.

Boasting a 40th Anniversary logo on their fuel tanks, each machine has had its livery carefully adjusted to suit the bodywork while the bold Kawasaki logo was taken from original drawings and even the displacement figures on the rear bodywork are evocative of the period. Adding lime green wheels and silver painted parts (including frame parts) illustrates the attention to detail lavished on these machines by stylists at the Kawasaki factory in Japan.

Available alongside the already announced colourways for the 2024 season, the 40th Anniversary models will play a significant role in a global digital celebration of a Sportsbike brand that is universally recognised and respected.

The bikes will begin to arrive in dealers from January 2024. The Ninja ZX-4RR will cost £8,899, the Ninja ZX-6R £10,849, and the Ninja ZX-10R £17,749.