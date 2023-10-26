REV’IT Lamina GTX Ladies – All-new women’s GORE-TEX adventure outfit

REV’IT! has launched its all-new essential women’s GORE-TEX outfit – the Lamina GTX Ladies. Paving the way for all-season Adventure Travel excursions whether on and off the beaten path.

Both the Lamina GTX Ladies jacket and Lamina GTX Ladies pants are yours to explore at your official REV’IT! dealer and www.revitsport.com right now. Pricing and sizing details below.

Design by dialogue

Made with a completely new approach to REV’IT!’s design and development process, the Lamina GTX Ladies jacket and pants provide an unrivaled female-specific cut and fit. By uniquely designing both the jacket and pants in 3D – directly on a bust – instead of the conventional two dimensions, REV’IT! has been able to achieve fit-focused riding comfort that raises the bar on women’s adventure travel outfits. Design by dialogue, REV’IT! calls this approach.

Breeze through long days

On top of the kind of comfort that will see riders breeze through long days on the bike, Lamina GTX Ladies outfit is above all engineered to take on multiple seasons in one day. All thanks to its 100% waterproof construction of lightweight and laminated GORE-TEX fabrics, and premium waterproof zipper technology from industry leaders TIZIP®. This is offset by clever and effective ventilation integrated into the progressive, outdoor scene-inspired outer shell design to offer a fine balance in terms of functional tech and high-end aesthetic appeal.

With safety and in style

Assuring Design, Performance, and Innovation are all accounted for, the Lamina GTX Ladies outfit – both jacket and pants – offers top-tier protection with a CE Class AA safety rating. REV’IT!’s proprietary CE-level 2 SEESOFT AIR back protector, CE-level 2 SEEFLEX armor at shoulders, elbows, and knees, and CE-Level 1 SEESMART at the hips are included as standard to ensure wearers ride with safety and confidence, and in style. Wherever adventure may take riders.

LAMINA GTX LADIES JACKET

€ 669,99

CHF 669,99

£ 649.99

DKK 5199,00

PLN 3449,00

SEK 7999,00

NOK 8299,00

$ 679.99

CAD 929.99

Jacket available in the colors Blue and Grey-Black

Sizes: 36-38-40-42-44-46

LAMINA GTX LADIES PANTS

€ 479,99

CHF 669,99

£ 469.99

DKK 3699,00

PLN 2399,00

SEK 5499,00

NOK 5899,00

$ 499.99

CAD 679.99

Pants available in the color Black-Anthracite

Standard sizes: 36-38-40-42-44-46

Short sizes: 38-40-42

Long sizes: 38-40-42