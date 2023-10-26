Norton’s racing heritage set to ignite the auction stage

H&H Classics is to offer two pristine examples of British motorcycling craftsmanship, as a pair of Norton motorcycles are set to go under the hammer at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, on 15 November.

The 2020 Norton V4 SS is a modern racing legend with deep historic roots and boasts a mere eight delivery miles, carrying an estimated price between £37,000 – £42,000. Not only is the V4 SS a rare find, being one of only 60 bikes ever produced, but it’s also painted in one of the two John Player Special team colours.

Reminiscent of the rotary-engined RCW588 race bikes of the 1990s, the livery evokes the extensive racing lineage of Norton. Its lightweight alloy frame, curvaceous carbon fibre bodywork, and premium Brembo brakes stand as a testament to Norton’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and performance.

Ian Cunningham, motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, said, “These two Nortons represent unmatched British motorcycle racing heritage, tracing back to Norton’s inaugural Isle of Man TT victory. It’s a unique privilege to see such esteemed machines offered for sale. Whether it’s the allure of a modern racing marvel or a retro British engineering masterpiece, these motorcycles are set to enchant enthusiasts.”

Complementing the modern beauty is a classic 1992 Norton F1 Sport, also estimated at £37,000 – £42,000. Valued for its racing lineage, this machine, wrapped in the iconic JPS race team colours, is a mobile tribute to Norton’s golden days on the TT circuits.

Fresh from a comprehensive restoration by Norton aficionado, Richard Negus in 2019, it proudly displays only 160 miles post-rejuvenation. Those familiar with Norton’s history will recognise the value and rarity of this offering, especially with an accompanying suite of documentation detailing its illustrious history including an extremely rare owner’s manual and both keys.

Bidders can participate in the auction on 15 November at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, online, over the phone, through commission bids, or in person. Lot viewings are also available on 14 November. For the complete line-up, please visit www.handh.co.uk.

