Masia reignites his charge with a clean sweep on Friday

Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) put in an impressive day’s work to open the weekend’s Moto3™ action at the OR Thailand Grand Prix.

The Spaniard’s 1:42.318 saw him improve his Practice 1 time by just 0.001s, but was more than enough to secure him top honours on Day 1. David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was also looking very strong and made a big step in Practice 2, putting himself into P2 as he got to grips with Buriram. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), winner in Indonesia, bounced back from a tough Australian GP as he secured a top three on Day 1 in Thailand.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had another strong showing as the rookie found himself just 0.073s away from the top three in P4. Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) has looked strong from the off too, and the Japanese rider rounded out the top five with Australian GP winner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and first time podium finisher at Phillip Island, Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP), slotting in just behind in 6th and 7th.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had a solid day at the office as he took P8. The Spaniard was 0.602s slower than his title rival Masia, but does currently have 0.140s over another key rival, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who finished in P10 just behind Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Moto3™ action continues on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 08:40 and qualifying at 12:50 local time (GMT +7)!

