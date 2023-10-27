Acosta edges out Ramirez and Aldeguer on Day 1

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta made his intentions known on Day 1 of the OR Thailand Grand Prix as he sets his sights on wrapping up the 2023 Moto2™ title.

After topping Practice 1, the Spaniard went even quicker in Practice 2 as his 1:35.985 saw him snatch the top spot once more, but by just 0.014s. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) was the closest to the Championship leader. The Spaniard put in an impressive Day 1 performance as he joined Acosta in the 1:35 club to finish P2 ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) is looking determined as he runs a special livery on his Triumph-powered Moto2™ machine at his home Grand Prix (see below!). The Thai rider bagged P4 on Day 1 as he sits just 0.189s away from the top spot.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) rounded out the top five ahead of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) who had a positive start to his weekend in P6. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) was 0.029s back from the Brit in P7 with Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) taking 8th. Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team) put in an impressive time to finish 3rd in Practice 1, and although the Italian failed to improve in Practice 2 his time held strong as he bagged P9 ahead of compatriot and Championship challenger Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), who rounded out the top ten.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +7)!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com